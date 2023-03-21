Zimbabwe face Netherlands for a three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The first match will take place at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Coming to the match analysis for both the sides, with the presence of experienced players like Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, and, Tendai Chatara, the Zimbabwe squad looks strong. Interestingly, the trio, Williams, Chatara and Muzarabani are recovering from their injuries. Ben Stokes Reacts As Barmy Army Share England Test Captain’s Childhood Photo of Playing Cricket (See Post).

For Zimbabwe, senior cricketer, Sikandar Raza will be the man to lead the Zimbabwe batting attack after having endured a brilliant campaign in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). On the other hand, Netherlands also look like a formidable side in the ODIs with Max O’Dowd leading their batting attack. Besides Max, they also have Roelof van der Merwe, who performed well in the inaugural SA20 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

When Is ZIM Vs NED 1st ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The ZIM Vs NED 1st ODI 2023 will be played at Harare Sports Club on March 21 (Tuesday). The match will commence at 1:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 12:30 pm IST.

Where To Watch live Telecast of ZIM Vs NED 1st ODI 2023?

Sadly, there is no official broadcaster partner of Zimbabwe vs Netherlands series in India. So, there is no option to catch the live broadcast of the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI in India on TV. For more information keep reading.

How To Get Free Online live Streaming of ZIM Vs NED 1st ODI 2023

Fans can follow the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2023 online. FanCode will be live streaming the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ODI series online for fans in India. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live action.

