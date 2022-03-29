Mumbai, March 29: The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 164 points on Tuesday, as a nearly 8 per cent drop in Brent Crude oil prices boosted investors' sentiments.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 57,742.30 points at 11.42 am, which is 148.81 points or 0.26 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 57,593.49 points.

Earlier, the Sensex started the day on a positive note at 57,814.76 points and surged to a high of 57,934.15 points in the morning trade.

The Sensex is trading in the positive for the second consecutive day. The index had gained 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,261.80 points, which is 39.80 points or 0.23 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 17,222 points. The Nifty had gained 69.00 points or 0.4 per cent on Monday.

Bharti Airtel surged 3.57 per cent to Rs 759.50. UltraTech Cement rose 2.26 per cent to Rs 6499.85. HDFC surged 1.71 per cent to Rs 2306.60. Sun Pharma was trading 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 914.50.

Nine of the 30 Sensex scrips were trading in the red. ITC fell 1.13 per cent to Rs 254.30. IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, State Bank of India and Power Grid Corporation were among the major Sensex losers.

