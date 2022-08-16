Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 300 points higher in the afternoon session on Tuesday led by strong buying support in auto, FMCG and banking stocks amid positive global cues.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 300.06 points or 0.50 per cent higher at 59,762.84 points at 12.50 pm against its previous session's close at 59,462.78 points.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 59,675.12 points and soared to a high of 59,923.03 points in the morning session.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 104.00 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 17,802.15 points.

There was strong buying support in auto and FMCG stocks. Maruti Suzuki surged 2.40 per cent to Rs 8907.80. Mahindra & Mahindra jumped 1.61 per cent to Rs 1280.

Hindustan Unilever soared 1.82 per cent to Rs 2642.55. Asian Paints jumped 2.03 per cent to Rs 3495.50. UltraTech Cement rose 1.51 per cent to Rs 6668.

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Titan, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only five of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. Bharti Airtel fell 0.89 per cent to Rs 703.55. State Bank of India, NTPC, HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services were also trading in the red. (ANI)

