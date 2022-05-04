Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading flat at 70.36 points on Wednesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in the consumer durables and healthcare stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 70.36 points or 0.12 per cent down at 56,905.63 points at 10:02 am.

Also Read | Beijing Curbs Public Transport as COVID Spreads in China – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 32.05 points or 0.19 per cent down at 17,037.05 points.

Consumer durables firm Voltas was trading 3.00 per cent down at Rs 1194.70. Titan slumped 2.08 per cent to Rs 2337. Havells slipped 1.73 per cent to Rs 1267.05.

Also Read | GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Thrash Gujarat Titans by 8 Wickets.

Healthcare stocks also witnessed selling pressure. NGL Fine-Chem Limited slumped 12.01 per cent to Rs 1,997.35. Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited slipped 6.15 per cent to Rs 738.45.

Apollo Hospitals also plunged 3.59 points to Rs 4149.90, while Metropolis was down by 3.43 per cent to Rs 2213.30. Dr Reddy's stock also slipped 2.72 per cent to Rs 4,010.

Six of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the positive. Power Grid Corporation, Infosys, State Bank of India, and Wipro were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)