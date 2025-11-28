PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors, has secured an AED 35,000,000 (~₹85 crore) subcontract through its UAE arm, SEPC FZE, for a strategic energy infrastructure upgrade project in the United Arab Emirates.

Awarded by Lauren Middle East Engineering Construction L.L.C., the contract involves the installation of a new Emergency Shutdown (ESD) system, Nitrogen Generation Unit, and advanced Public Address & General Alarm (PAGA) System at Mubarraz Island, under the Abu Dhabi Oil Company (ADOC) development framework.

The project will run until December 2026, marking a significant expansion of SEPC's energy and process-industry capabilities in the Middle East.

Strengthening Global Execution Capabilities

The scope includes mobilising specialised engineering teams, modifying piping and instrumentation systems, and integrating mission-critical safety systems essential to oil and gas operational continuity. Payment and deliverables will follow a milestone-based, back-to-back contractual alignment with ADOC requirements. As per the agreement, payment will start 60 days after submission of the approved Invoice with the Progress report.

With this contract, SEPC further strengthens its growing international portfolio, complementing its strong presence across water treatment, road infrastructure, industrial EPC, and mining sectors in India.

Commenting on the win, Mr Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Whole Time Director of SEPC Limited, said, "This contract demonstrates SEPC's growing global credibility in executing high-complexity EPC assignments. The Middle East remains a high-potential region for us, and this order reinforces our strategy of transforming into a wider, more internationally anchored engineering organisation. We are committed to delivering this project safely, efficiently, and in line with ADOC's stringent operational standards."

