Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 11: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining, today announced that the SEPC-Furlong Joint Venture has received a Letter of Award (LoA) valued at ₹86 crore from JSC IA Vozrozhdenie India Private Limited for the development of the new civil enclave at Bihta Airport, Patna, Bihar.

The project scope includes holistic EPC delivery covering:

* Construction of a New Integrated Terminal Building* Construction of Utility Building and Associated Structures* Execution of an Elevated Road* Electro-Mechanical Work* Installation of Airport Systems, IT Systems, and Security Systems* Comprehensive Maintenance and Operational SupportThe award reinforces SEPC's strengthening position in India's infrastructure ecosystem and marks a key milestone in its growing portfolio of aviation and transportation-related EPC projects. With this addition, SEPC continues to expand its project footprint both internationally and across India, building on recent project wins spanning water management, mobility infrastructure, industrial EPC, and mining.

Commenting on the win Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC

Limited, said: "We are pleased to receive this award for the Bihta civil enclave project, which further strengthens our presence in India's aviation infrastructure segment. This is a strategically important win that aligns with our growth roadmap of expanding into high-scale and high-complexity EPC domains. With our expanding footprint across India and selected global markets, SEPC is well-positioned to deliver technically robust, compliant, and operationally sustainable infrastructure solutions. We look forward to executing this project with quality, safety, and timely delivery as our core priorities."

