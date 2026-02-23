PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining, has entered a decisive growth phase, with its consolidated order book strengthening to ₹10,455 crore as on 31 December 2025, reflecting robust order accretion, improved execution momentum, and disciplined project selection across core infrastructure verticals.

On a standalone basis (excluding SEPC FZE), the order book stands at ₹7,255 crore, representing a multi-fold increase from ₹ 4,501 crore as on 31 March 2025. This sharp expansion within nine months highlights SEPC's accelerated order conversion cycle, strengthening market credibility, and increasing participation in large, execution-intensive projects.

High-Quality, Diversified Order Book Mix

The standalone order book of ₹ 7,255 crore is strategically diversified across structurally supported sectors:

- Mining: ₹2,991 crore ([?]41%)

- Construction: ₹2,609 crore ([?]36%)

Water &: ₹ 911crore ([?]14%)

Power: ₹600 crore ([?]8%)

- Roads, Oil & Gas & Others: Balance portfolio

The strong presence in Mining and Construction -- together contributing over 77% of the order book -- enhances execution scale and operating leverage, positioning SEPC to benefit from sustained capital expenditure across infrastructure and resource-linked sectors.

Strong Domestic Base with Strategic International Presence Of the consolidated ₹ 10,455 crore order book:

- Domestic Projects: ₹5, 055 crores ([?]48%)

- International (SEPC): ₹ 2,200 crores ([?]21%)

- International (SEPC FZE): ₹ 3,200 crore ([?]31%)

The dominant domestic exposure aligns with India's infrastructure upcycle and continued public sector investments, while the international portfolio through SEPC FZE provides geographic diversification and cross-border execution capabilities.

Strong Order Momentum Reinforces Multi-Year Growth VisibilityDuring FY26 (up to 31 December 2025), SEPC secured fresh orders aggregating ₹ 5,954 crore, reflecting strong bidding momentum and growing client confidence. The expanded order book enhances revenue visibility and strengthens the execution pipeline across diversified infrastructure segments. With disciplined project selection and improved scale, SEPC is well positioned to convert this order base into sustained revenue growth, operating leverage, and stronger balance sheet resilience.

Commenting on the strengthening order book, Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director of SEPC Limited, said: "We are encouraged by the strong order momentum we are witnessing this year. It reflects the confidence our clients have in our execution capabilities and the focused efforts of our teams across projects. The broader infrastructure push and continued industry tailwinds are creating meaningful opportunities, and we are approaching them with discipline and clarity. Our priority remains efficient execution, prudent financial management, and building a resilient business that can sustain growth over the long term."

