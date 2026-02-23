VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 23: Lotus Petal Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to transforming the lives of underserved children through education and holistic development, today conducted its fourth annual Celebrating Impact Conclave, honoring impactful social initiatives that boost quality education for underserved children. This year's theme, "Rethinking Impact in the Social Sector," challenges stakeholders to redefine success beyond metrics focusing on empathy, lived experiences, and shared responsibility.

Over the last three years, the conclave has spotlighted CSR partners, philanthropists, trainers, parents, and transformative student journeys. Now, amid a maturing social sector, it ignites debate on tough questions such as What is true impact? How to blend accountability with compassion? And how can community voices shape sustainable change? The conclave included a keynote by Chief Guest Mr. Ganesh Natarajan, a renowned industry leader, and a powerhouse panel discussion featuring eminent corporate and non-profit leaders on rethinking impact frameworks. The event witnessed a gathering of nearly 300 attendees, including awardees, panelists, students, parents, and staff. The students' performances beautifully demonstrated how access to education and holistic development opportunities can truly drive transformation.

Kushal Raj Chakravorty, Founder & Managing Trustee, Lotus Petal Foundation, said, "The Celebrating Impact Conclave has grown into a vital platform celebrating collective wins in education equity. This year, we're urging a human-centered shift from compliance checklists to stories of real, lasting change. Together, donors, implementers, and communities can co-create impact that endures."

Chief Guest Mr. Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman and Co-Founder of 5F World and Lighthouse Communities Foundation added, "Rethinking impact means prioritizing long-term transformation over short-term numbers. Events like this inspire partnerships that empower underserved children, turning potential into promise. I'm honored to join Lotus Petal in recognizing these true heroes."

About Lotus Petal Foundation:

Lotus Petal Foundation was founded in 2011 by an alumnus of IIM and has been working in the areas of Education, Nutrition, Livelihood, and Skill development. Promoting the idea of quality education for unprivileged children and cater to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) of providing quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, reduced inequalities and building sustainable cities and communities, Lotus Petal Foundation is building an integrated educational and skill development campus named Lotus Petal Sr. Sec. School (LPSSS). The campus is primarily based on the idea of sustainable development with state-of-the-art infrastructure located at Dhunela, Sohna, Gurugram, spread over 5 acres, with a carpet area of 2,10,000 sq. ft. The school has been operational since April 2022 and caters to 1100+ students from Grade Nursery to 12th. The school is affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and has been awarded the prestigious 5-Star GRIHA rating (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) under the Existing School category, recognizing it as a high-performing, environmentally sustainable school.

To date, our journey has impacted around 29,44,572 beneficiaries across various programs. The foundation has also been recognized as a "Great Place to Work" for the sixth consecutive year.

The foundation launched its first-ever Social Impact Assessment Report, a study conducted by KPMG in India using the OECD-DAC and Social Return on Investment (SRoI) frameworks. The SRoI of ₹1 donated to Lotus Petal Foundation translates to a Social value of ₹3.64 for Education programs, ₹2.47 for Nutrition programs and ₹3.70 for Livelihood program.

First-ever ESG Report was also recently released marking an important milestone in strengthening transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability reporting across its Environment, Social and Governance Pillars.

