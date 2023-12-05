PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Groove into the New Year with a bang! On 20th January 2024, Mumbai's first-ever Bollywood Live Concert, Stardom, will be presented by Outcry Entertainment at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC. The four-hour extravaganza will flag off at 4 pm with stellar and multiple opening acts, followed by specially curated dance performances by Bollywood A-listers, including Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora. Sunil Grover promises a laugh riot with his multiple-characters comedy acts while singer Yo Yo Honey Singh will have feet tapping, fingers clicking and hearts tripping with many of his biggest hits.

Mumbai's first-of-its-kind Bollywood Live Concert is being presented by Outcry Entertainment on 20th January 2024. The four-hour extravaganza will be hosted at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

Saurabh Chaudhary, Director and Founder, of Outcry Entertainment, reiterates that the one-of-its-kind live event is the first and the biggest for the city. "Stardom is looking to create a unique on-ground experience, providing a space for dedicated Bollywood fans to come together and celebrate their favourite artists. We aim to set new standards and redefine entertainment by bringing together the most acclaimed Bollywood artists on a single platform to Perform Live," he informs.

Shahid Kapoor is specially curating a 30-minute dance routine which will be one of the evening's highlight choreographed. He will begin with a spectacular entrance, followed by several of his chartbusters. He will also interact with the assembled audience, signing off with a mind-boggling finale. The actor who is still much loved as Jab We Met's Aditya Kashyap, has won rave reviews for his intense portrayals in films like Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh, and more recently, on OTT, in Farzi and Bloody Daddy.

Admitting to a passion for live performances, Shahid shares his excitement about performing on the stardom stage, "It's always exciting to do live stage shows as you get to interact with the live audience, which is my favourite part. I'm extremely excited to be dancing at Stardom by Outcry Entertainment in Mumbai, which is my Hometown, and performing live for the Mumbai audience. I can't wait to get on stage and give them an amazing night."

Nora, who recreated "Dilbar" the first Hindi song to cross 20 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours, will be centre stage for a good half hour with a medley of her songs. "As an artist, I enjoy live performances as that's where the magic of storytelling truly comes alive. We inspire, connect, and share our souls with the audience which is right there in the moment with us," exults the actress who will be performing for 30- minutes and will captivate the audience with her vocals and ready wit before she takes the curtain call. Nora released her debut album Pepeta in 2019, has collaborated with international artists like RedOne and Rahma Raid and was a part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup's anthem Light The Sky.

Along with Nora, Malaika Arora, who has been performing live for several years now, will also set the stage on fire. "It's time to celebrate Bollywood with an unforgettable show. I can't wait to share the magic with you!" exclaims the "Chaiya Chaiya" and "Munni Badnaam Hui" girl who has been pencilled in for 20 minutes of high-energy song-and-dance.

There will also be a 40-minute live performance by YoYo Honey Singh. "I have always focussed on what brings me joy and performing before a live audience is something beyond special. I feed on their energy, their appreciation is the positivity I constantly seek and their support motivates me in this journey of life," says the singer, rapper, music producer and actor whose latest album, Honey 3.0, which came after nine years, is breaking records everywhere. The singer, rapper, music producer and actor who has been regaling audiences the world over for the last two decades, is all buzzed up about the live concert. "I can't wait to perform at this on-ground event in Mumbai. Be there, we will rock the stage together!" he asserts.

Sunil Grover is guaranteed to have everyone in splits with his hour-long act. "Comedy is all about right timing and the instant feedback from a live audience which helps me refine my act and up my game. I'm looking forward to being back on stage with some of your favourite characters and I hope people are as excited about Stardom which brings to the stage the best of music, dance and comedy." smiles the actor-comedian.

With eye-catching special effects and a firework display, along with multiple bars and a food court, Stardom, one of the first electrifying events of 2024, is already generating a lot of heat. This larger-than-life stage will come alive with the presence of professional background dancers, elevating the event to a must-attend experience. Tickets are priced from Rs 2,999 upwards, with multiple sitting and standing options available. Entry is free for children up to five years of age, but no extra seating will be provided. Early bird tickets are limited and exclusively available on BookMyShow so don't miss the chance to live the moment with your Bollywood idols and create memories that last a lifetime.

Founded in early 2012, Outcry Entertainment and Media has been the driving force behind some of the biggest artists, events and marketing campaigns. It is known for producing some of the largest concerts and designing some of the most sophisticated, innovative and memorable events. It manages some of the best talents and has driven several exemplary marketing campaigns, providing brand solutions to a divergent group of companies spread across multiple sectors.

From being a full-fledged entertainment agency to a profitable and creative media agency providing 360-degree solutions, Outcry, since its inception, has branched out into multiple sub-brands and service initiatives. Outcry Ventures, Outcry Events, Outcry Media and Outcry Luxury Weddings make it one of the fast-growing companies in the country, a one-stop destination in the entertainment and media industry that offers maximum value for money.

Rose Merc Limited, a dynamic conglomerate with deep consumer insights, excels across diverse sectors. Backed by experience and a seasoned team, Rose Merc Limited boast a portfolio spanning event management, Spiritual Radio Broadcast, sports, and finance. Committed to innovation, Rose Merc is shaping a future of unparalleled business success.

