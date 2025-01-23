PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23: CERATIZIT, a world-renowned high-technology engineering group specializing in cutting tools and hard material solutions, inaugurated its participation at IMTEX 2025 today at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The ceremonial inauguration at Stall B110, Hall 3A was led by Melissa Albeck, Member of the Executive Board, accompanied by Andreas Fritz, President of CERATIZIT Asia Pacific, and Anil Kumar, Managing Director of CERATIZIT India.

IMTEX is a flagship event of Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association for the metal cutting industry, where all the international brands participate for displaying their new technology trends in machine tools, cutting tools, metrology, CAD/CAM/CAE solutions and tooling systems. CERATIZIT's participation at IMTEX 2025 will focus on broad topics including Sustainability (Tooling a Sustainable Future), which were presented at the CERATIZIT booth. The theme for IMTEX 2025--"Your Success is Our Priority"--highlights CERATIZIT's commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovations while promoting sustainability across the value chain.

A Vision for Sustainability

CERATIZIT is leading the charge toward sustainability with a clear and ambitious mission to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2040.

The company's roadmap includes reducing CO2e emissions by 35% by 2025 and 60% by 2030, using energy-efficient processes and innovative technologies. By 2040, CERATIZIT aims to achieve a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across all Scopes (1, 2, and 3), as outlined by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). Any remaining emissions will be offset through CO2 compensation projects

Speaking at the inauguration, Melissa Albeck emphasized the company's sustainability mission:"Sustainability is not just a goal--it's our mission. It lies at the heart of our innovations, driving us to develop solutions that deliver exceptional performance while minimizing environmental impact through energy-efficient processes and a circular approach to raw materials."

With initiatives like upGRADE powders--made entirely from reclaimed raw materials--and a tungsten recycling rate of 95%, CERATIZIT is leading the charge toward a more sustainable future.

"Our advanced technologies are helping industries meet their carbon reduction goals . With tools designed to lower energy consumption and enhance operational efficiency, we're leading the way in creating a more sustainable future for the world and generations to come." Added Andreas Fritz, President of CERATIZIT Asia Pacific

Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovations and Solutions

CERATIZIT's booth at IMTEX 2025 offers visitors an immersive experience, featuring:

-S-Cut Milling Solutions: Made with 99% reprocessed raw materials, demonstrating outstanding performance and reduced environmental impact.

- MaxiMill 211-DC: Additively manufactured MaxiMill - 211-DC indexable insert milling system with optimum coolant supply, specially designed for HRSA materials

- New Tangential milling system: New shoulder milling system for more competitiveness in application where higher federate is required, with stronger cutting-edge design compared to our radial milling systems

And a wide range of components and solutions specifically designed to cater to diverse and unique needs of clients.

Strengthening Local Expertise in India

CERATIZIT's strong local presence in India includes three production facilities in Bengaluru and Uluberia, one service site in Bengaluru, regional office in Gurugram and Sales network across the country. These facilities enable CERATIZIT to deliver high-quality, locally manufactured solutions tailored to the unique needs of Indian customers across key sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and energy.

While the focus on fulfilling the requirements of clients within India is being addressed, CERATIZIT in India is also gearing towards fulfilling the requirements for clients across the globe.

Anil Kumar, Managing Director of CERATIZIT India, said We are thrilled to once again participate in IMTEX and showcase CERATIZIT's cutting-edge solutions. Our preparation reflects customer-centricity along with our commitment to innovation and sustainability to meet evolving industry needs. We warmly invite all industry stakeholders, partners, and enthusiasts to visit us and experience the technologies shaping the future of manufacturing. Customer success is our priority!"

Globally with more than 7,000 employees at more than 30 production facilities and a sales network with over 50 branches, CERATIZIT is a leading player in the carbide industry.

CERATIZIT's wide range of products and solutions will be on display at Stall B110, Hall 3A at IMTEX 2025, between the 23rd to 29th January 2025. Visitors are cordially invited.

For more updates visit: www.ceratizit.com

