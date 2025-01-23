Hyderabad will be hosting Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League this evening with the home side looking to secure a win and climb out of the bottom spot. The club has 10 points from 16 games so far and have only registered two victories in the campaign so far. Season after season, the club has struggled to hit the highs in India’s premier football competition. Opponents Jamshedpur on the other hand have climbed to the fourth spot with 28 points from 15 games. A win here will see them push up to the second spot and push their candidature for the play-offs spot. Hyderabad versus Jamshedpur will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. Hyderabad FC Aim for Victory Against Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2024–25.

Alex Saji returns after suspension for Hyderabad, and he should be inducted straight into the starting eleven. Edmilson Correia plays the striker up top with Ramhlunchhunga, Joseph Sunny, and Devendra Murgaokar for support in the attacking third. Ayush Adhikari and Andrei Alba form the double pivot in central midfield.

Jamshedpur have all their players fit and available for the tie. Rei Tachikawa in midfield has a key role to play for the visitors with the Japanese player dominating games with his brilliant passing skills. Javi Hernandez will be the floater in the attacking third, often pushing forward to support the forward line. Imran Khan, Lazar Cirkovic and Sourav Das have been in decent form and should make the cut.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date , Time and Venue

Hyderabad FC will host Jamshedpur FC in their next encounter in the ISL 2024-25. The Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 23. Check out the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live. ISL 2024–25: Gerard Zaragoza Laments Bengaluru FC’s Collapse Against Odisha FC

Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. It is also likely to be available on other Sports 18 Network channels and Star Sports 3 channels as well. Check Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming online for free. Jamshedpur have momentum with them the visitors will secure a routine win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).