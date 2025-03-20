BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20: Following the resounding success of the first two editions, The Leela Palace Bengaluru hosted its third shotgun tournament at the Karnataka Golf Association recently. This year, the tournament was held in collaboration with the Junior Golf Development Programme and the Karnataka Golf Association.

What truly set this tournament apart was its exceptional mix of rising stars and young talent, aged between 8 and 18, showcasing the full spectrum of golfing prowess. The tournament has always been centered around children, with the primary aim of inspiring the younger generation and fostering the development of their careers. This year, the tournament saw participation from over 40 children, 70% of whom were playing for the second time. They were supported by 80 adults, comprising corporate professionals and key personalities from various industries, who joined in championing the cause.

The emerging golf talent in India continues to display exceptional promise, with numerous accolades highlighting their potential. Recent achievements of players who participated in the tournament include victories in prestigious events such as the U.S. Kids Indian Championship, U.S. Kids World Juniors, and U.S. Kids Singapore and Malaysian Championships, alongside top finishes at the IGU South Zone (India) and Epic WRX All India Tour. With multiple first-place finishes at events hosted by the Karnataka Golf Association, these golfers are demonstrating remarkable skill and determination, positioning themselves as future stars of the sport.

The tournament was inaugurated with a shotgun tee-off by none other than the President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the legendary all-rounder, Kapil Dev. An avid golfer himself, he has participated in various tournaments over the years. On the occasion, Kapil Dev said, "The beauty of our country is that we can give children the space to play and dream. You never know which child will shine and make us proud. I'm glad to see The Leela stepping in to promote sports and provide young talent with the platform they deserve. Give them the opportunity, and the rest will come through their talent and hard work."

Madhav Sehgal, Area Vice President - South India, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, added, "This year, the tournament reached new heights with young golfers who have earned global recognition. The Leela remains committed to inspiring budding talent, providing a platform where camaraderie and competition blend harmoniously to shape the champions of tomorrow."

Beyond the honour of triumph, winners were awarded exclusive stay and dining vouchers across The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

Winners of The Leela Annual Golf Tournament:

*Kapil Dev Longest Drive - Rachana Bahadur

*Straightest Drive - Ganesh Basavaraj, Managing Director, Machaan Resorts

*Closest to the Pin (Par 3) - Ajay Kanwal *Handicap 0-18

*Winner - Ajay Vij, Senior Country Managing Director, Accenture

*Runner-up - John Abraham *Handicap 19-24

*Winner - Rachna Bahadur, SVP, Country Head - India, Synchrony

*Runner-up - Dr. Sanjay Rao *Kids Winners and Runners-up:

*14-18 years

-Winner - Ayaan Jung

-Runner-up - Manoj M *12-14 years

-Winner - Aida Thimmaiah

-Runner-up - Prem Muniyappa *9-11 years

-Winner - Suryaansh Reddy

-Runner-up - Dharma *8 and below

-Winner - Shanshank Sudhakar

-Runner-up - Pramati Veera

KGA JGDP PLAYERS TOP ACHIEVEMENTS *Aida Thimmaiah - Winner of the U.S. Kids Indian Championship 2023; regular winner in IGU South Zone events; participated in the U.S. Kids World Championship.

*Vedika Bhansali - Top 5 finisher in the U.S. Kids World Juniors 2023 & 2024 at Pinehurst, USA.

*Ruslaan Alam Khan - Regular top 3 finisher in IGU South Zone 2023 (Boys category); 2nd runner-up in the U.S. Kids Malaysian Championship.

*Suryaansh Reddy - Regular top 3 finisher in IGU South Zone 2023 (Boys category).

*Prem Muniyappa - 1st place in IGU South Zone event, Mercera Downs 2025.

*Nayonika Kapoor - 1st place in U.S. Kids Local Tour, Southern India; secured 1st place in the Epic WRX All India Tour, Mysore.

*Jaasritha Bharat - 1st place in IGU South Zone at TNGF; 1st in U.S. Kids Local Tour, Southern India.

*Pragun Bharat - 2nd runner-up in IGU South Zone at TNGF.

*Sancia Sendil - 1st place in IGU South Zone at Coorg Golf Links.

*Tvishi Sinha - 2nd runner-up in the Epic WRX All India Tour, Mysore.

*Isa Elizabeth - 1st place in the Epic WRX All India Tour, Mysore.

*Rithik Srikanth - 1st place in the Epic WRX All India Tour at Clover Greens.

*Karthik Dharma - 2nd runner-up in the Epic WRX All India Tour, JWGC Mysore.

*Pramati Veera - 1st place in IGU South Zone at Coorg Golf Links & Mercera Downs 2025.

*Shashank Sudhakar - 2nd place in IGU South Zone event, Mercera Downs 2025.

*Pavan Kumar B - 1st place in IGU South Zone event, Mercera Downs 2025.

