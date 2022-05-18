New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Equipped with 6-stage advanced filtration process and self-blocking filter mechanism to deliver the highest quality of drinking water.

Sharp, a wholly-owned Indian subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, Japan, known worldwide for its unique technology products and solutions, launched its newly designed water purifier WJ-R515V-H for the Indian market.

Also Read | Kapil Dev, Former Indian Captain, Brackets Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar As Greatest Batsmen He Bowled.

The new smart and intelligent water purifier from Sharp uses a powerful and durable 6 stage filtration process and is designed to purify water with variety of impurities and sources. With its unique AF Disruptor Technology, the purifier ensures the highest standard of purification, consistently providing pure, healthy and safe drinking water.

With an all-black exterior and a compact form factor, the new water purifier easily adapts to the interiors of any Indian household. Sharp offers high-grade filtration systems for superior quality and one-of-a-kind purification that removes most impurities, including large and small particles, bacteria, microbes, chemicals, cysts and toxins, and adds to the taste of the water. Moreover, the filters get automatically blocked to indicate the need for replacement, ensuring the water it releases are always pure.

Also Read | YouTube Music for Wear OS Now Lets Users Stream Content Over Wi-Fi & LTE.

To ensure that more water is saved, the Sharp water purifier uses a high-quality RO membrane that helps recover more than 50 per cent of the water and adds to the water's quality and taste. Sharp has also added a UV lamp in the tank to ensure the stored water is treated at routine intervals, providing only fresh drinking water is available round the clock.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director of Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited Shinji Minatogawa said, "Sharp has continuously invested in creating products and solutions that support and encourage safe and healthy living. Drinking water is one of the most critical needs in our daily lives, and we recognize the depth of challenges and concerns people have around the safety and purity of drinking water. Our new water purification system equipped with advanced filtration and AF disruptor technology ensures that only the highest quality drinking water is made available at every instance, providing users with the confidence of purity and complete health."

This newly launched water purifier from Sharp has been priced at Rs 35,500. The product will be marketed and sold in India exclusively through the Direct Selling Network of Vestige Marketing Private Limited, a leader in Direct Selling spaces.

Gautam Bali, Managing Director, Vestige Marketing India Private Limited, said, "Sharp has established trust among consumers with its strong product quality, consistency, and performance benchmarks. We're proud to build on our existing partnership and take this new advanced water purification system to users across the country. We are confident that this new offering will complement our efforts to provide holistic solutions for health and wellness to an expanding set of consumers across regions."

The Sharp water purifier can be mounted on the wall or placed as a countertop as per requirement. The LED flash Indicators have been added to help identify the filter life, current water tank levels and the machine's operation status. The water purifier offers a warranty of 12 months from the installation date. All electrical and electronic parts are covered in the warranty except the filters and exterior parts.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)