New Delhi [India], October 29: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) India announced the national launch of Sherlock 3CG+ recently through a 4-city roadshow in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. In current Indian clinical practice, typically for cancer patients and long term IV access, confirming PICC tip placement involves transferring patients for radiological imaging, which can lead to delays, workflow disruptions, and patient discomfort. Sherlock 3CG+ addresses these challenges by allowing clinicians to live track and navigate PICC lines and confirm tip placement in real time, directly at the bedside. This advancement is expected to reduce malposition rates and enable immediate repositioning when necessary.

Global clinical evidence has shown malposition rate of PICC tip through blind insertion/ Chest Xray to be in the range of ~20%1. The same evidence has also shown time taken from insertion of PICC line to confirmation of PICC tip through Chest Xray to be approximately 176 mins1. Sherlock 3CG+ system enables live tracking and navigation of PICC lines, along with bedside tip confirmation using ECG, eliminating the need for post-placement chest X-rays. The rate of PICC tip malposition in insertions done through Sherlock 3CG+ system was found to be 0% whereas the time taken for insertion to confirmation was reduced to 33 mins1 . The Sherlock 3CG+ is a device that offers Indian Clinicians a bedside solution for PICC Tip Confirmation.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health, BD has been at the forefront of introducing innovative technologies and training HCP's continuously towards best practices for enhanced patient care. With the launch of our Sherlock 3CG+ we are confident of further supporting Indian clinicians with technologies that align with evolving clinical needs and improve procedural outcomes that enable patient comfort."

Attended by leading Oncologists, Hematologists, Intensivists, Interventional Radiologists, the launch included hospital specific programs and evening launch events, featuring global BD faculty, who shared clinical experience and best practices with the Sherlock 3CG+ Tip Confirmation System

"This technology is a game changer--by enabling bedside PICC Insertion and tip confirmation," noted one of the clinicians during the launch event.

Sherlock 3CG+ is geared to contribute to a broader shift in practice that is, moving from radiology-based confirmation to bedside ECG-based confirmation as a new standard. Sherlock 3CG+ is now available nationwide, and local BD sales representatives are equipped to support healthcare providers with product information, demonstrations, and onboarding.

PICC - a peripherally inserted central catheter, is a device indicated for infusion of IV Fluids over a long duration of time. In addition to the roadshow, internal team training (clinical and sales team) to equip them with technological know-how was organized in mid-August.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

