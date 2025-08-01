Shilaras Launches its New, Powerful, and Tastier Shilajit Variants for a Better, Healthier Tomorrow

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 1: Shilaras, India's 1st Shilajit Honey Snap brand, announces the launch of its new, powerful, and tastier Shilajit variants, making daily wellness both effortless and much enjoyable.

Also Read | Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Indian Football Club Competition Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates?.

Shilaras's New Variants:

Shilajit Gold Resin Snap with Super Herbs & 24 Karat Gold: A luxurious fusion of pure Himalayan Shilajit enriched with certified 24 Karat edible gold dust and time-honored herbs like Ashwagandha, Kaunch Beej, Safed Musli, Triphala, Saffron, and many more. Made to enhance strength, stamina, immunity and overall vitality, this Gold Snap is a daily ritual of power and purity.

Also Read | Bihar Elections 2025: ECI Publishes Draft Voter List Under Special Intensive Revision 2025, To Launch Public Camps From August 2.

Shilajit Resin Snap with Ashwagandha: A powerful blend designed to boost physical and mental performance, help fight fatigue, and sharpen focus. Known for its adaptogenic benefits, Ashwagandha synergizes with Shilajit to promote restful sleep and everyday resilience.

In response to the overwhelming love for the brand's Kesar Shilajit, Shilaras introduces 7 new flavors to make the wellness journey way more tasty.

* Shilajit Resin, Honey & Caramel: A smooth, indulgent blend with a hint of natural sweetness and energy.

* Shilajit Resin, Honey & Ginger: A revitalizing kick with immunity-boosting and anti-inflammatory benefits.

* Shilajit Resin, Honey & Strawberry: A fruity twist that balances wellness with flavor, perfect for everyday vitality.

* Shilajit Resin, Honey & Imli: A tangy, nostalgic delight that blends childhood memories with purposeful wellness.

* Shilajit Resin, Honey & Cinnamon: A warm, comforting combination that supports digestion and overall balance.

* Shilajit Resin, Honey & Chocolate: A decadent, mood-lifting fusion that satisfies sweet cravings while supporting stamina and strength.

* Shilajit Resin, Honey & Orange: A zesty, citrus-powered blend that refreshes the senses and boosts daily immunity.

Each flavor is formulated using pure Himalayan Shilajit, hand-harvested from high altitudes and known for its richness in fulvic acid and essential minerals. These blends are paired with raw honey for its natural sweetness and health properties, and infused with flavorful, functional ingredients to level up both taste and benefits.

"At Shilaras, we believe wellness should be both powerful and pleasurable. With our new variants, we're redefining how people experience Shilajit," said Gayatri S Ahuja, Founder of Shilaras. "Every Snap carries authenticity, ayurvedic power, and modern-day convenience. Our mission is simple: to help people become the best version of themselves. With us, your health and wellness deserve only the best and the purest."

Unlike many brands that dilute Shilajit with fillers, binders, or artificial sweeteners, Shilaras stands apart with its unadulterated formulations. Every batch is rigorously tested in a 3rd-party lab for heavy metals, microbial load, and authenticity, ensuring that consumers receive nothing but real Himalayan Shilajit in its natural and potent form.

About Shilaras

Rooted in tradition yet designed for modern life, Shilaras brings the power of pure Himalayan Shilajit in a most convenient and easy-to-consume form, for both men and women who want to naturally boost their strength, stamina, immunity, and overall vitality. Each serving contains 85+ minerals and over 70% fulvic acid. No measuring, no mixing, consumers just have to grab, fold, and squeeze the product. It's a mess-free wellness ritual that fits right into their busy lives. Every batch is 3rd-party lab-tested for purity and safety, making Shilaras a trusted name for those seeking real results with real ingredients.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)