Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Diamond Harbour FC had already punished Mohammedan SC in their Durand Cup 2025 campaign opener, beating the century-old club 2-1. Now, Diamond Harbour FC will be facing BSF FT next. A win in the Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 match will help the West Bengal-based club get a strong hold of the top-two slots, before facing the mighty reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Cruise Past Mohammedan SC 3-1 in Kolkata Derby.

A strong, well-known forward like Luka Majcen struck the winner for Diamond Harbour in the last match against an ISL side like Mohammedan SC. DHFC must be relying upon Luka Majcen in the Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 match too. BSF FT are expected to have a weaker side than well-equipped Mohammedan Sporting. Diamond Harbour must be eyeing not just full points but a dominating win, with good GD ahead of the battle against the Green & Maroons.

Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT, Durand Cup 2025 Date Friday, August 1 Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Friday, August 1. The Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT match is organized to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Diamond Harbour vs BSF FT Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

