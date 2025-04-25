BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Akshaya Tritiya is revered in Indian culture as an auspicious day to initiate new ventures and make timeless investments - especially in gold and jewellery. Marked by prosperity and fortune, this festival has deep-rooted cultural significance. Coupled with ORRA's ongoing Anniversary Sale, the celebration becomes even more meaningful as the brand gives customers the perfect opportunity to honour age-old traditions while indulging in contemporary luxury with their Akshay Tritiya Collection. The fusion of these landmark celebrations gives jewellery enthusiasts across the country to embrace tradition, and shine in abundance. Whether you're marking Akshaya Tritiya with a cherished purchase or gifting a loved one, ORRA's ongoing Anniversary Sale ensures there's something special for everyone. With a seamless blend of diamond jewellery essentials and cultural elegance, each creation is more than just jewellery - it's a celebration of timeless values, prosperity, and the promise of new beginnings that this auspicious festival brings. Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA Fine Jewellery shares, "At ORRA, jewellery is not just an accessory, it's an emotion, a legacy, and a celebration. We recognize that Akshaya Tritiya is a sacred occasion for many, and with the addition of our ongoing Anniversary Sale, we wanted to create a truly special experience for our customers. Our collections this season blend age-old symbolism with contemporary diamond jewellery designs, allowing everyone to celebrate in their own unique way." The new collection features necklace sets, earrings, pendants, rings, and chains - all drawing inspiration from nature and Indian motifs that will resonate with today's woman. Each piece blends modern design with traditional craftsmanship, capturing the essence of new beginnings. Visit your nearest ORRA Fine Jewellery store to avail additional exclusive discounts: * 25% off on Diamond Value* 0% Interest EMI Facility* 0% Deduction on your old gold jewellery exchange

*Terms and Conditions apply. Whether you're preparing for a wedding, selecting a festive gift, or choosing a timeless piece for yourself, ORRA's designs offer something for every style and occasion. Aside from the Akshaya Tritiya and the Anniversary Sale, customers can also explore ORRA's wide selection, including the iconic Crown Star, a patented 73-facet diamond known for its unmatched brilliance - perfect for those seeking truly exceptional pieces. ORRA's celebrated collections, such as Aekta - The Wedding Collection, Solis, and Astra, that offer versatile designs that cater to every milestone, can also be explored. So, what are you waiting for? This festive season, Dazzle in Diamonds, Celebrate with Blessings and Shine in Abundance.

