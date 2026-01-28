India PR Distribution

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 28: Shivers Jewels today shared the launch of its online website for affordable men's and women's fashion jewellery. Shivers Jewels offers everyday pieces, gift picks, and religious items through its online store, along with an Ahmedabad, Gujarat address for customers who prefer an in-person option.

Shivers Jewels keeps shopping simple by grouping items by who will wear them. For men, Shivers Jewels offers chains, bracelets, and rings. For women, Shivers Jewels offers bangles, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, chains, rings, and mangalsutras. Shivers Jewels also has a Religious section with religious bracelets and religious chains. For gifting, Shivers Jewels lists relationship-based sections such as gifts for mother, father, sister, wife, husband, and brother, helping buyers choose faster when shopping for family.

Shivers Jewels describes its range as gold and silver-plated fashion jewellery. Shivers Jewels also uses the words "imitation jewellery" in its brand description. Customers should view the pieces as fashion jewellery made for style and regular wear, not as solid gold.

"Shivers Jewels is built for people who want simple jewellery they can wear often, and gifts they can buy without stress," said Siddhi Panchal, CEO of Shivers Jewels. "With the website, customers can choose men's and women's categories, shop by relationship for gifts, and order from anywhere in India."

A team member of the Shivers Jewels team added, "Many buyers are shopping for fashion jewellery online for the first time. We want them to feel comfortable from start to finish. Clear product groups and clear store rules make buying easier. If someone has a question, chat and email support are available."

Shivers Jewels shares key shopping details for online orders. Free shipping is available on prepaid orders above ₹1500. Shivers Jewels accepts payments by Cards, Netbanking, Upi and all other payment options. Shivers Jewels also offers help through chat and email. For returns, Shivers Jewels shows 5 days after delivery to request a return, along with usual conditions such as unused items, tags kept in place, and original packaging.

Shivers Jewels is also running an offer shown in its promotion: Buy 2, Get 1 Free. Customers can apply code B2G1 at checkout. This offer is meant for buyers who want to pick a small set for themselves, share with family, or choose a ready gift combination.

About Shivers JewelsShivers Jewels is a trusted fashion jewellery store based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, offering online shopping through shiversjewels.com. Shivers Jewels sells men's and women's fashion jewellery across key categories such as chains, bracelets, rings, bangles, earrings, necklaces, and mangalsutras, along with a Religious section that includes religious bracelets and religious chains.

Shivers Jewels also offers gift-focused sections for family members, making it easier for buyers to choose pieces for occasions and everyday use. Shivers Jewels describes its range as gold and silver-plated fashion jewellery and also uses the term "imitation jewellery" in its brand description.

Media ContactShivers JewelsEmail: shiverssid@gmail.comPhone: +91 93289 53433Website: shiversjewels.com

