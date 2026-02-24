VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24: Hyderabad's growing healthcare landscape witnessed a significant addition with the grand launch of Shlok Dermatology and Wellness on 22nd February, 2026, at Kokapet, Hyderabad. Founded by renowned dermatologist Dr. Manisha Mareddy, the centre marks the beginning of a new era in evidence-based, proportion-led dermatology in the city.

The clinic was inaugurated in the presence of prominent guests including Dr. Arun Reddy Mallu, Knee, Hip & Shoulder Surgeon and Robotic Joint Replacement Specialist; Mr. Ravi Kanth Reddy, Director of Ravi Hitech; Dr. Rajeshwari, Gynaecologist; and Ms. Mallu Lakshmi, AIDWA Secretary, along with other dignitaries from the medical and social sectors.

Built on nearly a decade of clinical excellence, Shlok brings together advanced dermatological science, regenerative medicine and aesthetic refinement under one integrated philosophy.

Designed as a calm, patient-centric environment, the clinic focuses on unhurried consultations and highly personalised treatment plans, combining cutting-edge technology with a responsible and ethical approach to care.

Dr. Manisha Mareddy holds an MBBS and MD in Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy, with extensive advanced training in lasers, injectables and dermatosurgery. She is widely known for her meticulous consultations and proportion-driven aesthetic judgment, believing that true transformation lies in subtle, natural and long-lasting outcomes.

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Manisha Mareddy said "Skin is deeply personal. It reflects not only our health, but our confidence and identity. At Shlok, my commitment is to practise dermatology ethically, to prioritise long-term skin health over shortcuts, and to create outcomes that are elegant, balanced and authentic. Innovation is important, but restraint and responsibility are essential."

Areas of Specialisation at Shlok Dermatology and Wellness include:

Hair Restoration and Trichology:

PRP Therapy, GFC (Growth Factor Concentrate), Exosome Therapy, Mesotherapy, advanced scalp treatments, and management of Female and Male Pattern Hair Loss.

Injectables and Facial Rejuvenation:

Botulinum Toxin, Dermal Fillers, Facial Contouring, Lip Enhancement, Jawline Definition, Skin Boosters, PDRN Therapy, Thread Lifts, and Collagen Biostimulators.

Laser and Energy-Based Treatments:

Laser Hair Reduction, Q-Switched Lasers, Melasma Management, Acne Scar Treatments, Skin Resurfacing, Tattoo Removal, and HIFU for non-surgical lifting and tightening.

Regenerative and Advanced Skin Therapies:

Microneedling, Morpheus8 RF Microneedling, Chemical Peels, Hydrafacial, and GFC-based skin rejuvenation protocols.

Medical Dermatology:

Comprehensive management of Acne, Pigmentation, Psoriasis, Eczema, Rosacea, Vitiligo, Fungal Infections, Hair Disorders, Pediatric Dermatology, and Nail Disorders.

With a strong focus on integrating advanced dermatological technologies with a holistic understanding of internal wellness, Shlok ensures true inside-out care.

Clinic Address:

3rd Floor, MN Capital, Kokapet, Beside Vijetha Super Market, Above Meds & More, Narsingi, Gandipet, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500075.

With its launch, Shlok Dermatology and Wellness aims to set a new benchmark in Hyderabad for refined, evidence-based and holistic dermatology, catering to patients seeking safe, scientifically grounded and ethically delivered aesthetic solutions.

