Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: The WOArchitect Career Conclave (WCC) 2025, India's first-ever conclave dedicated solely to career opportunities in architecture, concluded today at the NESCO Centre, Mumbai, with an enthusiastic turnout of over 700 registered participants from across the country--including students, architects, professionals, corporates, employers, design studios, architectural firms, educational institutions, and exhibitors. The day-long event, supported by CREDAI-MCHI, was inaugurated by Shri Narayan Rane, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, who commended the initiative for addressing the long-overlooked gap in structured career guidance for architects in India.

Shri Narayan Rane, Hon'ble Member of Parliament highlighted, "Alongside my political journey, I have consistently focused on personal growth and entrepreneurship from the age of 15. While I do not hold a formal degree in architecture, my hands-on experience in business has been invaluable. Relying solely on jobs may not lead to real progress--building businesses is just as crucial for the growth of our state and our nation. I urge the youth not to limit themselves by budgets or job expectations but to pursue entrepreneurship with courage, knowledge, and creativity. By learning continuously, meeting diverse people, and reading extensively, we can unlock innovation and elevate Indian architecture on the global stage."

He further added, "I have reserved 1400 acres of land in Sindhudurg to invite 500 to 1000 companies and create over 1 lakh employment opportunities. I am working tirelessly to transform Konkan into a vibrant hub of innovation--our very own California--by adopting modern techniques and infrastructure. By learning continuously, meeting diverse people, and reading extensively, we can unlock innovation and elevate Indian architecture on the global stage."

Conceptualized and curated by Ar. Milind Surve and Ar. Snehal Jagdale Surve--Directors at Alternate Angle and Alternate Angle Academy and Co-Founders of WOArchitect--the conclave presented a transformative platform to explore career trajectories beyond conventional practice. From technology and research to legal frameworks, education, and content creation, the event showcased emerging and diverse paths within the profession.

Ar. Milind Surve, Co-Founder of WOArchitect mentioned, "Architecture is no longer confined to traditional practice. With WCC 2025, we wanted to broaden the horizon for young architects and demonstrate that design thinking can be applied across industries. It's time we reshaped the narrative around architectural careers in India."

The agenda for the day featured a mix of keynote presentations, expert-led seminars, a vibrant job fair, and higher education showcases. Renowned architects such as Ar. Hrishikesh Phadke, Ar. Rupali Gupte, Ar. Makarand Toraskar, Ar. Amol Shimpi, Ar. Keval Valambhia, and Ar. Sagar Saoji presented valuable insights across topics like techno-legal frameworks, management, research, and architecture in the digital age.

A key highlight was the evening panel discussion, "Navigating Architectural Career Map through Roles, Risks & Rewards," moderated by Ar. Amita Gore. The panel featured candid insights and thought-provoking narratives around evolving roles in architecture, real-world challenges, and the wide range of rewards that come from exploring unconventional paths.

Commenting on the conclave, Ar. Snehal Jagdale Surve shared, "This conclave is our step toward empowering architects to think beyond a linear path. We wanted to create a space where students and professionals could meet mentors, explore untapped domains, and get the tools they need to craft a meaningful career."

Mr. Keval Valambhia, COO, CREDAI-MCHI, shared, "CREDAI-MCHI is proud to support a forward-looking initiative like WCC 2025. The conclave plays a crucial role in realigning how we view architectural careers in India. From compliance to creativity, today's architects must wear many hats--and this platform does an outstanding job of preparing them for that reality."

With over 15,000 members already engaged through WOArchitect's online platform, which offers career tests, e-learning, job boards, and entrepreneurial resources, the successful execution of WCC 2025 marks a milestone in expanding its real-world impact.

The conclave has set a new precedent in career-oriented discourse for architecture in India and reaffirmed WOArchitect's commitment to professional empowerment, innovation, and lifelong learning.

About WOArchitect:

WOArchitect is a professional platform dedicated to helping architects discover career paths, educational opportunities, and a thriving business network. Through its innovative tools and expert-led initiatives, WOArchitect empowers the architecture community to achieve professional excellence.

