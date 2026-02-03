New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Indian senior women's national team registered a 1-0 victory over German side Hertha BSC Frauen in a friendly match at the S&B Sport Football Complex, Serik, Antalya, Turkey, on Monday.

According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website, Grace Dangmei scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute to secure the win for the Blue Tigresses, as they continued their preparatory campaign in Turkey ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The Blue Tigresses are in Antalya as part of their build-up to the continental tournament and will continue training in Turkey till the first week of February, before shifting base to Perth, Australia. India are set to open their Asian Cup campaign against Vietnam on March 4 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

India will play two more friendly matches -- against Zvezda-2005 Perm (Russia) on February 4 at the same venue in Serik (17:30 IST), followed by a meeting with FK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (Romania) on February 7.

Earlier, the Indian women's national team played out a 0-0 draw against WFC Spartak Moscow in a closed-door friendly match at the Side Star Sports Complex in Manavgat, Antalya, on January 30.

Coming to the SAFF U19 Women's Championship 2026, the India U17 women's national team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Bangladesh at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, Nepal, on Monday.

Bangladesh scored both their goals in the first half through Arpita Biswas (29') and Alpi Akter (40').

The India U17s, who are participating in the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, a higher age-group tournament, as part of their preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, saw two changes being made to their starting XI from the (1-0) win against Nepal by head coach Pamela Conti. Thandamoni Baskey replaced Anushka Kumari in midfield, while Pritika Barman got the start instead of her fellow forward Valaina Fernandes. (ANI)

