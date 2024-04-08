VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 8: In a momentous occasion that brought together luminaries from across industries, the esteemed Social Media Management Award 2024 was bestowed upon Promodaddy Digital, a leading force in reshaping the narrative of social media presence in Mumbai and beyond. The founder of Promodaddy Digital, Shubham Gupta, was honored for his outstanding contributions to the field of social media PR management, marking him as a trailblazer in the industry.

Also Read | Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Muslims To Look for Shawwal Crescent Chand Today To Decide Eid Ul Fitr Date.

The award ceremony, held at Sethiya Banquet in Raghuleela Mall, Malad West, Mumbai, was a celebration of excellence and innovation in the digital sphere. Actress Mahima Chaudhary graced the occasion to felicitate Gupta, adding a touch of glamour to the prestigious event. Organized by Ramkumar Pal and Mumbai Raftar CEO Shailesh Patel, the ceremony brought together prominent figures from various sectors, including politics, business, and media.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Anand Dubey, spokesperson for Shivsena, esteemed businessman Dr. Nikesh Jain Tarachand Madhani, and Sudhakar Kamble, a respected figure from Nasik Central Jail. Their presence underscored the significance of Gupta's achievements and the widespread impact of Promodaddy Digital's endeavors.

Also Read | Threat Letter to Shantanu Thakur: Union Minister Claims He Received Threat Letter From Lashkar-E-Taiba on NRC.

At the heart of Promodaddy Digital's success lies Gupta's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence. Under his guidance, the company has orchestrated strategic digital campaigns that have elevated the online presence of numerous eminent personalities and entities. From Bollywood icons like Sonu Sood to cricketing legends like Mohammed Shami, Gupta's adeptness in navigating diverse sectors has garnered him widespread acclaim.

Noteworthy among Promodaddy Digital's clientele are industry giants such as T-Series and Zee Music, showcasing Gupta's ability to navigate corporate dynamics while delivering results that resonate with audiences nationwide. However, what truly sets Promodaddy Digital apart is not just its technical prowess but also its commitment to authenticity and ethical practices. In an era marked by misinformation and superficiality, Gupta's principled approach has earned the trust and respect of clients and peers alike.

As Promodaddy Digital continues to push the boundaries of social media PR management, Gupta remains dedicated to his vision of redefining the digital landscape. With an eye on emerging trends and a steadfast commitment to integrity, Promodaddy Digital is poised to leave an enduring legacy of innovation and excellence in the realm of social media PR management.

http://promodaddy.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)