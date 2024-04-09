PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9: Bestselling author and digital coaching leader Siddharth Rajsekar announced the release of volumes 2 and 3 of his transformative book series, 'I Can Coach'. The books were launched at the Freedom Business Retreat 2024, a two-day event at the Leela Palace, Chennai, attended by over 800 trainers, coaches, and leaders from across India.

Building on the success of the first volume, "I Can Coach, Stories of Transformation," volumes 2 and 3 showcase inspiring stories of commitment and aspiration within the digital coaching revolution. "Stories of Commitment" highlights the journeys of coaches who achieved millionaire status and those who transformed their lives, starting from scratch. "Stories of Aspiration" features digital coaches beginning their paths to success as Freedom Finishers through Hackathons.

Founder of the Internet Lifestyle Hub, Siddharth Rajsekar has been a pioneer in India's digital coaching domain since 2018. His work through 'I Can Coach' reflects the impact of communal leadership and the unifying power of shared knowledge.

Each book reflects Siddharth Rajsekar's ethos of nurturing innate potential and guiding others. Available for INR 399 on Amazon and icancoach.com, these volumes are beacons for aspiring coaches and leaders.

The Freedom Business Retreat 2024, held in Chennai on April 1 & 2, 2024, featured motivational stories, including 12-year-old Issac advocating for the young as future architects. The event showcased the journeys of champions like Vamsi Raja, Jwala Khan, Rakesh, Imran Baig, and Deepak Karanakaju, with video messages from Siddharth's mentors Surendran J & Blair Singer.

At the retreat, Internet Lifestyle Hub celebrated 73 Hall Of Fame winners, 68 Diamond Club Members, 26 one crore champions, and 5 ten crore champions, affirming its position as India's largest congregation for trainers and coaches.

About Internet Lifestyle Hub:

Siddharth Rajsekar's Internet Lifestyle Hub is one of the world's largest communities of trainers, coaches, and mentors, with a mission to empower individuals to turn their knowledge into a super-profitable business that gives them freedom. Launched in 2018, ILH offers world-class training, coaching, networking opportunities, and resources to help members achieve their goals and create a life and business they love. It consists of 30,000 paid members, aiming to create a new leadership for the new world.

