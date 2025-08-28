NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28: In a grand tribute to the vibrant festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has launched innovative initiatives that celebrate devotion, prosperity, and culture with unparalleled enthusiasm. As millions across Mumbai seek Bappa's blessings, Signify has installed 400 Ecolink fans at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, offering comfort and relief to devotees who visit the pandal during this ten-day celebration.

Amplifying the festive spirit across Mumbai, Signify has also illuminated the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with a vibrant lighting display, a symbolic tribute to Mumbai's rich cultural heritage and the joyous spirit of the festival. In line with Signify's #BrighterLifeBetterWorld vision, this unique installation is a testament to the brand's commitment to bringing the best of innovation to India, blending in the festivities, devotion, prosperity, and heritage.

Talking about the Ganesh Chaturthi campaign, Nikhil Gupta, Head of Marketing, Strategy, Government Affairs & CSR, Signify Greater India, said, "At Signify, we believe that every celebration is a moment to connect innovation with intention and technology with tradition. Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi remind us of the values that bring people together and celebrate with the entire community. Our campaign this year, from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Lalbaugcha Raja, reflects our #BrighterLivesBetterWorld purpose creating meaningful impact through the power of light. As we celebrate with millions across Maharashtra, we remain committed to blending technology with tradition in ways that enrich lives and strengthen communities."

Launched this summer, the innovative range of Ecolink fans offer high-speed performance, superior air delivery, and energy-efficient technology. Powered by BLDC technology, AiroElevate, AiroQuad, AiroGeometry, and AiroJewel have set a new benchmark in the premium fans category across India. With these Ganesh Chaturthi specific initiatives, Signify reaffirms its commitment to culture, tradition, community wellbeing, and using the power of light to enhance everyday experiences.

