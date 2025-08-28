Onam 2025 Rangoli Designs and Onam Pookalam Design Outline Videos: Onam is an auspicious harvest festival of Kerala celebrated with great joy by Malayalis worldwide. It is the official festival of the state and includes a wide range of cultural events where people of the state participate. The festival of Onam commemorates the return of the generous daitya King Mahabali after he was banished to the netherworld by Vamana, the fifth avatar of the Hindu deity Vishnu. This year, Onam 2025 falls on Friday, September 5. If you are searching online for Onam 2025 rangoli designs, you will find many photos, tutorials, and step-by-step guides. We have compiled a list of the latest design trends from simple small rangolis to elaborate multi-layered creations, which you can see, learn, and adorn your house during this festive season. Thiruvonam 2025 Date in Malayalam Calendar: When Is Onam Main Day? Know Timings, Significance and Rituals of the Auspicious Festival Celebrated in Kerala.

These days, people use vibrant colour combinations to give a modern twist to traditional styles. Look at the videos of rangolis featuring the latest patterns and designs for Onam 2025. Whether a beginner or an expert, these videos provide easy-to-follow visuals, making creating stunning rangolis at home simple. Watching these step-by-step guides will save time and inspire you to experiment with new ideas. Onam 2025 Dates and Main Day (Thiruvonam) Full Calendar: Know Names of 10 Days of Onam in Malayalam and Significance of the Auspicious Festival of Kerala.

Easy Onam 2025 Rangoli Designs for Beginners

Traditional Pookalam Patterns With Fresh Flowers

Colourful Rangoli Ideas Using Powders and Petals

Simple and Beautiful Floral Designs for Home Décor

Step-by-Step Onam Rangoli Tutorials (Watch Videos)

Creative Small Pookalam Ideas for Apartments

Modern Rangoli and Pookalam Styles for Onam 2025

Quick and Trendy Designs To Welcome Prosperity

The date of Onam celebration is based on the Panchangam and falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August and September. According to historical records, the earliest known reference to the word Onam as a celebration is found in Maturaikkanci, a Sangam era Tamil poem from the 3rd century CE. The festival has ancient origins and is intricately linked with Hindu mythology.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).