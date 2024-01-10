Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Jeffery Chun, the Global CEO of Simmtech, a player in the semiconductor assembly and test industry from South Korea, expressed his happiness at participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

In his address, Chun shed light on Simmtech's role as a crucial supply chain partner, providing semiconductor packaging, IC substrates, and high-density interconnect printed circuit boards to industry-leading clients.

Chun said, "It is my honour to participate in this event. As a supply chain partner for the semiconductor assembly and test industry, Simmtech provides the best-in-class semiconductor packaging, IC substrates and high-density interconnect printed circuit boards to our industry-leading customers".

He added, "We are very excited to share our own angle to the India project as a colocation investment following our major customer Micron's project in the state of Gujarat, I would like to emphasise that this is not our first time supporting our key customer's supply chain network with colocation investment."

Chun expressed genuine excitement about contributing Simmtech's perspective to the India project, particularly as a colocation investment aligned with their major customer's project in the state of Gujarat.

He emphasised that this initiative signifies a continuation of their commitment to supporting key customer supply chain networks through colocation investments.

The announcement aligns with the broader theme of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, focusing on attracting investments and fostering collaborations in key industries.

Simmtech's commitment to Gujarat reinforces the state's growing reputation as a preferred destination for high-tech manufacturing and semiconductor-related investments.

As the semiconductor industry continues to play a pivotal role in advancing technology globally, Simmtech's engagement in Gujarat is poised to contribute significantly to the region's technological ecosystem.

The emphasis on colocation investments demonstrates the company's strategic approach to ensuring a robust and efficient semiconductor supply chain network.

Jeffery Chun's presence at the summit and Simmtech's commitment to Gujarat underscore the international interest in the state's economic landscape and the semiconductor industry's potential for growth.

The collaborative efforts between Simmtech and Gujarat reflect a shared vision of advancing technological capabilities and contributing to the state's positioning in the global semiconductor market. (ANI)

