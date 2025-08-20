PNN

New Delhi [India], August 20: Simpolo Tiles and Bathware, one of India's leading premium ceramic tiles and bathware brands, today announced the launch of its new campaign 'Live Lavish', featuring Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan. The campaign aims to inspire Indians to embrace the idea of creating opulent, beautiful homes without the fear of upkeep, thus redefining what it means to live lavishly in today's world.

In a category where luxury is often equated with glamours designs alone, Simpolo is reframing the conversation: true luxury is not about owning more, but about living without worry. Live Lavish celebrates spaces that look spectacular, perform beautifully, and remain effortless to maintain -- creating spaces where people can truly focus on what matters most: moments, memories, and meaning.

The flagship TVC, conceptualized in an aspirational contemporary setting, captures this ethos with Hrithik Roshan at its heart. Without leaning on overt product demonstrations, the film reflects Simpolo Tiles and Bathware's commitment to deliver surfaces and solutions that are as durable as they are beautiful.

Speaking about the new campaign, Mr. Bharat Aghara, CMO, Simpolo Group, said "Simpolo Tiles and Bathware has always stood for innovation and design excellence. With our new 'Live Lavish' campaign, we wanted to communicate that true luxury is not about compromise--it's about living in spaces that inspire and endure. Having Hrithik Roshan as the face of this vision perfectly aligns with our brand ethos of style, strength, and sophistication."

Sharing his excitement about collaborating with the brand, Hrithik Roshan said "I am thrilled to be part of Simpolo Tiles and Bathware's new campaign. What really excites me about this collaboration is the brand's philosophy--luxury that is aspirational yet accessible, stylish yet strong. The TVC beautifully captures the idea of enjoying your dream home without holding back, and I truly believe that's what every design enthusiasts aspires for today."

The 'Live Lavish' campaign has roll out across multiple platforms, including theatres, television, digital, outdoor and prints, aiming to reach millions of homeowners, architects, and interior enthusiasts across India and beyond. With this launch, Simpolo Tiles and Bathware once again reinforces its commitment to redefining the way India experiences luxury living--by ensuring beauty, durability, and ease coexist seamlessly.

With this launch, Simpolo Tiles and Bathware once again reinforces its commitment to reshapes the way India experiences luxury living--by ensuring beauty, durability, and ease coexist seamlessly.

