Singapore / New Delhi [India], July 29: EST, a leading Singapore-based venture capital firm, today announced a strategic investment of $128 million USD in Velosting, one of India's fastest-growing cloud service providers. The investment marks a significant milestone in the evolution of India's digital infrastructure, fueling Velosting's mission to build scalable cloud GPU capacity for AI, gaming, and enterprise workloads.

Velosting has emerged as a key player in the South Asian cloud ecosystem, focused on delivering Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and private cloud solutions tailored for enterprises and developers. The funding will power the deployment of next-generation cloud GPUs across edge and Tier 3 data centers being developed by Velosting in strategic locations across the country.

With this capital infusion, Velosting plans to scale deployment of thousands of high-performance GPU nodes, ensuring ultra-low latency access to AI/ML developers, gamers, and cloud-native enterprises. Velosting's infrastructure will support the rapidly expanding needs of startups, research institutions, and digital-first enterprises seeking GPU-as-a-service on demand.

"India's demand for AI computing and cloud gaming infrastructure is surging. Velosting is building the backbone for this digital transformation. We're thrilled to have EST as a long-term partner," said Dr. Pawanpreet Singh, CTO of Velosting. "This investment enables us to accelerate our rollout of Tier 3 edge data centers, advance our AI and gaming cloud stacks, and expand GPU availability across underserved regions in India."

The partnership aims to position Velosting as a pan-India cloud GPU powerhouse, bridging the infrastructure gap for AI innovation, immersive gaming, and digital sovereignty.

About EST

EST is a Singapore-based venture capital firm investing in next-generation technology and digital infrastructure across Asia-Pacific. With a focus on high-growth sectors such as AI, cloud computing, and digital enablement, EST partners with visionary entrepreneurs to build global technology champions.

About Velosting

Velosting is a leading Indian cloud infrastructure company offering GPU hosting, cloud gaming, AI compute, and enterprise cloud services. With a focus on edge computing and localized data center infrastructure, Velosting is empowering the next wave of digital transformation in India.

To know more visit - www.velosting.com

