"Global Citizens' Manifesto: AI is already re-shaping our polity, our economy, our security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century

BusinessWire India

Singapore, July 2: eShan, a systems analyst turned author, considers AI a boon to mankind as he started writing the code for a New Era, much before PM Narendra Modi's speech; "AI is already re-shaping our polity, our economy, our security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century." His Global Citizen's Manifesto Series is exclusively available as eBooks on Amazon Kindle.

Singapore, known for its tight political controls, restricted media freedom, and for influencing its people through mass media, now faces a compelling alternative through this new book. "Global Citizens' Manifesto" presents the first comprehensive blueprint for democratic reform, tailored explicitly to small nations yet applicable worldwide, with Singapore positioned as an ideal testing ground.

"Our current democratic systems have fundamental flaws that prevent true representation. AI offers us tools to correct these imbalances and return political power to citizens in meaningful ways," states eShan, creator of "Global Citizens' Manifesto".

The manifesto is a clarion call to the United Nations to conduct a Democracy Compliance Check on all democracies, arguing that the current system represents a pseudo-democracy that requires fundamental restructuring. It proposes a Direct Dynamic democracy system to replace what eShan terms as the "Regency Republic", which has dominated democracies worldwide. The book introduces industry/profession-based constituency structures for democratic nations, ensuring that governance reflects diverse expertise across economic sectors. This structure replaces what eShan calls an "Elected Oligarchy", where electoral mechanisms create an illusion of representation while concentrating power among elites.

Released amid rising global concern over the decline of democracies around the world, this book showcases how human insight, combined with machine intelligence, can tackle complex political challenges that have frustrated reformers for generations.

"Global Citizens' Manifesto: Happy New Democracy" is available on Kindle for readers interested in exploring its arguments and proposals. The timing coincides with increasing demands for democratic renewal, as it offers concrete steps toward governance systems built on technological innovation and substantive citizen involvement.

The Culprit that Causes Water Crisis, Identified

The companion volume, "Global Citizens' Manifesto: Virtual Siphon Toilet", explores a critical challenge facing humanity. It examines how the rigid siphon toilet system that is used globally contributes to excessive water waste, and goes on to present an innovative "Virtual Siphon Toilet" for conservation and sustainable sanitation solutions.

The Consumer GST Club International

Next in the GC Manifesto Series would be "The Consumer GST Club" after which eShan would embark on establishing the consumer GST club globally. The prompt for AI would be a pitch deck that is currently available for viewing on www.globalcitizenmanifesto.com.

eShan invites filmmakers and publishers from around the globe to adapt or translate the Global Citizens' Manifesto series. Kindle eBooks are affordably priced, making them accessible to students worldwide, so as to empower them to lead informed lives while navigating their future.

For more details, visit www.globalcitizenmanifesto.com

Email: eshan@globalcitizenmanifesto.com

YouTube: https://youtu.be/umPhrG-Q9k8?si=47lqbkPVZOo-ayO-

To download the series on Kindle, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVFCB6QD

