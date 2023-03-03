Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsReach): World renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal through her social welfare initiative 'Suryodaya Foundation' distributed over 200 customized hearing aids for free to the hearing impaired today in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Hearing Day. Governor of Odisha, Prof Ganeshi Lal leveraged this noble event with his esteemed presence as Chief Guest. Widex India, a hearing aid company partnered with Anuradha Paudwal on this cause for screening and testing patients from Odisha for their hearing deficiencies.

Speaking at the event, Padma Shri Anuradha Paudwal said, "Giving the 'gift of sound' to the hearing impaired is one of the closest causes to my heart. My foundation is working relentlessly to cater to everyone in this category starting with 3-year-old kids to senior most citizens. The joy we see on faces of people who are finally rectified of hearing problems with the help of Widex customized aids is unparalleled. We plan to continually effectuate this movement by conducting screenings across various parts of India and help meet the hearing requirements of the hearing deficient." Furthermore, she expressed gratitude to the Governor of Odisha for his thoughtfulness and support towards this activity.

Avinash Pawar, CEO of Widex India Pvt. Ltd. said "Over 380 people were screened for hearing loss in Rairangpur, Berunpadi, Puri and Bhubaneshwar in February 2023 with the kind support of Prof. Satya Mahapatra, Institute of Health Sciences. India has one of the largest population of people suffering from hearing impairment. Our company is committed to bridge this gap by increasing awareness, developing infrastructure, and expanding accessibility to bring the best of technology and innovation to address this problem. Together with our Widex Sound Ambassador, Anuradha Paudwal, we are working on a common goal of improving hearing health across India. Widex is offering the best in hearing technology to improve the quality of life for people with hearing impairment."

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal lauded efforts put in by Anuradha Paudwal's Suryodaya Foundation and Widex India for willingly coming forward to better lives of the deaf in a number of important ways.

The enduring success of undertaking a noteworthy cause and facilitating this donation drive shall also be accredited to the identified patients who'll now be able to hear and comprehend, communicate and be able to participate in conversations leading to more fulfilling lives.

