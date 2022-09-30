Sonipat (Haryana) [India], September 30 (ANI/OP Jindal University): O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has established comprehensive and meaningful partnerships with six prestigious universities in the United Kingdom.

This ensures that JGU students benefit from meaningful, internationally recognized global education opportunities. Towards this end, JGU has signed new agreements with the following UK institutions:

Also Read | The Center in Bucha Was Working Online After the Building Had Been Captured and Damaged by … – Latest Tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

1. University of Birmingham

2. University of Edinburgh

Also Read | XXX OnlyFans Model and Former Doctor Nang Mwe San Jailed for 6 Years for Posting 'Sexually Explicit' Content and 'Harming Culture and Dignity'.

3. University of Essex

4. University of Liverpool

5. University of Nottingham

6. University of Sussex

JGU students will benefit from these programmes in different ways which include student exchanges, study abroad courses and dual degree offers at these outstanding universities.

Students will be able to choose from semester-length programmes to long-term study abroad options from the available opportunities created through these partnerships. The new collaborations will also enhance faculty research and bring universalization to learning and pedagogy.

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "JGU students will have a modern and enriching international experience with the wide network of partner universities in the UK which has further expanded with the addition of these top class collaborations. The new partnerships will enable students of Law, Liberal Studies, Economics, Commerce, Business Administration and Management to benefit from these innovative programmes and gain a global perspective to improve their knowledge and learning aspirations."

Professor (Dr) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives, JGU said, "The historical ties between India and the UK are best reflected in the field of education. For years, students and scholars from JGU have attended some of the best British universities. This has resulted in significantly stronger people-to-people ties between the two countries. The recent partnerships with British universities and institutions will further enhance our commitment towards our students to create more opportunities in higher education and research."

Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), observed, "The new collaborations are aimed at creating student mobility opportunities at top institutions across the UK as there is a great demand in India to pursue higher education there. Students will experience the UK education system which will allow them to develop a more global perspective. Additionally, we will explore many other aspects of the partnership like faculty mobility and joint research in the coming months."

Akhil, Bhardwaj, Additional Director, Office of International Affairs & Global Initiatives, JGU, said, "One of the core objectives of JGU's international collaborations has been to create global opportunities to fulfil the aspirations of our students with world class opportunities across the globe. The UK is one of the preferred destinations for our students which drives our commitment to engage with distinguished British institutions. These new partnerships will further expand our offer of new opportunities for our students."

These new collaborations are in addition to the existing 360+ partnerships creating diverse opportunities for intercultural learning through internationalization.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)