A trend of hating OnlyFans creators for their other career choices apart from sharing XXX pics and videos on the subscription platform has taken over. The recent case involves extreme punishment, a former doctor was found guilty by a military court in Myanmar of "harming culture and dignity," a judgement that has been criticised for being politically motivated. A Burmese OnlyFans model who uploaded nude images to the adult membership service was sentenced to six years in prison.

According to Section 33 (A) of Myanmar's Electronics Transactions Law, Nang Mwe San, a model and former doctor, was found guilty on Tuesday by a military court of "harming culture and dignity" by selling "sexually explicit" images and videos online. Many people have criticised the decision as being politically driven. The 34-year-old, who has previously taken part in anti-military junta demonstrations, is thought to be the first individual ever imprisoned for OnlyFans content in the nation, and possibly the entire world. On August 5, police detained Nang Mwe San for allegedly defaming Burmese culture by "distributing suggestive photos and videos on a foreign website for a fee," according to junta-controlled media.

When Nang Mwe San was seized, she was residing in a region of Myanmar that was under martial law. She was not given access to an attorney and was put on trial in secret before a military tribunal. She is the first individual to have ever been charged with a crime under Myanmar's Electronic Communications Act, a decision that has been criticised by legal experts and human rights advocates. Aung Kyaw Moe, a human rights advisor to Myanmar's National Unity Government, which was established after the military coup in February 2021 and is a shadow government made up of expelled lawmakers, told VICE World News that the woman's sentencing is a "gross violation of women's and human rights" that was "targeted and intentional."

Nang Mwe San Instagram Continues To Be Active

