New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): SKF India, country's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services, will showcase innovative products and solutions for railway industry at InnoRail India 2022 scheduled for November 17 - 19 at Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO), in Lucknow. Aiming to help railway freight operators and rolling stock manufacturers improve fleet efficiency, increase reliability and reduce the total cost of ownership, SKF will be showcasing a wide range of 'Made in India' solutions for the rail industry.

Sujeeth Pai, Director - Industrial Market, SKF India and Southeast Asia said, "We have proven experience of partnering with Indian railways, OEM manufacturers, and metro train operators in the country to develop innovative solutions and are excited to showcase "Made in India" solutions at InnoRail India. Additionally, we will leverage this platform to engage with our customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders to further support the modernization of the Indian railway industry."

Key exhibits at the SKF booth will include:

- High-performance Hybrid bearings for improved performance and reliability under severe operating conditions in railway applications.

- Condition Monitoring solutions for Railway - "IMx-Rail" for rolling stock and track condition monitoring using IoT.

-Tapered roller bearing units for Passenger, Freight & Metro Trains.

- INSOCOAT bearings with electrically insulating coating to prevent electrical erosion and increase the reliability of railway bearings.

- Engineered and tailor-made Axlebox solutions for reliable railway operations in any conditions

- Automatic Rail Lubrication solutions - On-Board Wheel Flange Lubrication System and Electronic Track Lubricators to reduce wear, energy and noise.

From providing design expertise and advanced wheelset bearings, to installing lubrication systems, SKF offers various solutions to railways worldwide. In India, the company is closely working with Indian railways, metro operators and OEMs to drive uptime, and increase performance and reliability. The highlight of the event for SKF will be its 'On-Board Condition Monitoring Solution Experience Zone', to demonstrate how safety and critical equipment of a rolling stock can move from preventive to predictive maintenance. SKF is also supporting Government of India's 'Make in India' Initiative by localizing manufacturing of bearings and components, thereby also reducing its time to market and retaining cost competitiveness.

Check out the Railway capability page: www.skf.com/in/industries/railways

SKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. We do this by offering solutions that reduce friction and CO2 emissions, whilst at the same time increasing machine uptime and performance. Our products and services around the rotating shaft, include bearings, seals, lubrication management, artificial intelligence, and wireless condition monitoring. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 81 732 million and the number of employees was 42,602. www.skf.com/in

