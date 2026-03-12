NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 12: Smartworld Developers, a new age real estate brand has awarded a construction contract worth INR 1,000 crore for its landmark ultra-luxury project, Trump Residences Gurgaon, marking a major milestone in the project's development. Excavation at the site has been completed, and as part of the phased construction strategy, a INR 300 crore tender has already been released. Structural construction has now formally commenced.

Part of an expansive 11.7-acre development in Sector 69, Gurugram, Trump Residences Gurgaon will feature two iconic 51-storey towers comprising 298 ultra-premium residences. Designed to meet global luxury benchmarks, the development will showcase a contemporary all-glass facade, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, and select residences with double-height living spaces. With a total built-up area exceeding 1.2 million sq. ft., the project is positioned to set a new benchmark for branded luxury living in the region. It will be the second Trump-branded residential development in Gurugram, following the success of Trump Towers Gurugram, which has delivered strong capital appreciation and established a benchmark for branded luxury living in the region.

The Trump-branded residential legacy in Gurugram has demonstrated strong long-term value creation for homeowners and investors alike. The first Trump development in the city has witnessed up to 200% appreciation, with residents now actively moving in and experiencing globally benchmarked luxury living. The recently launched Trump Residences has recorded strong buyer demand and price appreciation, with prices rising from Rs. 25,000 per sq. ft. at launch to Rs. 32,000 per sq. ft. within a span of six months, reinforcing sustained market demand and investor confidence. In keeping with its global prestige, home owners of Trump Towers, Delhi NCR will enjoy club hospitality and facility management by Roseate Hotels & Resorts.

Industry projections indicate that buyers at Trump Residences Gurgaon could potentially see an estimated 300% appreciation on their investment by the time of delivery, highlighting the project's strong value proposition within India's ultra-luxury residential landscape.

Commenting on the milestone, Surender Kumar Sharma, Chief Construction Officer, Smartworld Developers, said, "Trump Residences Gurgaon represents a significant step in Smartworld's evolution into globally benchmarked branded developments. With excavation completed and structural work now in progress, we are advancing construction in a phased and strategic manner to deliver a landmark development aligned with international standards."

Recently, in a first-of-its-kind gathering, proud homeowners were invited to an exclusive 'Trump Prive Dinner,' bringing together the largest-ever global congregation of Trump owners. The milestone evening saw ultra-HNIs, first-generation wealth creators, and future neighbours, connecting, networking and building relationships.

Sharing his experience, a homeowner at a Trump branded residence said, "Choosing a Trump Home fulfils a desire and pride of owning a globally recognised branded residence, regarded as one of the most powerful addresses in the world. It is an address with a legacy of its own, one that we look forward to passing on to future generations."

One of the customers who is an Investor added, "Branded luxury real estate has emerged as a compelling economic investment, especially in high-growth markets like Gurugram. The consistent appreciation, strong demand and global brand association provide confidence that these assets will continue to deliver both capital growth and long-term wealth creation. I have already seen a 2X appreciation since I invested."

Trump Residences, Gurgaon witnessed an unprecedented market response, achieving a 100% sell-out on Day One with record sales of Rs. 3,250 crore. The extraordinary demand reflects strong buyer confidence in Smartworld Developers execution capabilities and the enduring global appeal of the Trump-branded luxury living experience. While construction has started on one hand, the company, on the other, is planning to take homeowners of Trump Residences to New York for an immersive brand experience.

Following the successful delivery of its inaugural projects Smartworld Orchard, Smartworld Gems, and Smartworld Orchard Street along with three ongoing developments across Gurugram, Trump Residences Gurgaon marks Smartworld Developers' seventh development and its strategic entry into the ultra-luxury branded residences segment. Further strengthening its PAN-NCR presence, Smartworld Developers has recently entered the Noida real estate market with the high-profile launch of Elie Saab Residences, marking a strategic expansion beyond Gurugram. Spread across 6 acres, the Noida development comprises 200 three- and four-bedroom residences.

Smartworld Developers' growth momentum continues, with Rs. 6,400 crores in sales for FY24-25, reflecting a robust 60% year-on-year growth. The company has committed a budget of Rs. 10,000 cr of which it has already awarded Rs. 5000 cr for construction since its inception. The company remains debt-free and financially strong, supported by healthy cash flows that are fuelling aggressive expansion. It has already established a strong presence in Gurugram, particularly along the high-potential Golf Course Road Extension, with landmark projects including Smartworld Orchard, Smartworld Gems, Smartworld The Edition, Smartworld Sky Arc, and Trump Residences Gurgaon. The company has also expanded its footprint along the Dwarka Expressway with Smartworld One DXP, an uber-luxury residential project.

Trump Residences Gurgaon is being developed by Smartworld Developers in collaboration with Tribeca Developers, the official representatives of the Trump brand in India.

