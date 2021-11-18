Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Registering phenomenal success within two weeks of launch, Smartworld Gems and Smartworld Orchard, two unique offerings by Smartworld Developers have clocked combined sales worth INR 2,000 Cr.

Smartworld Developers will invest INR. 1200 Cr. in developing the two residential projects in Gurugram. The debutant real estate company is also eyeing sales worth INR 5000 Cr. by March 2022, of which INR 2000 Cr. has been already achieved in the short span of two weeks.

Strategically located at Gurugram's most sought-after location of Sector 61, Golf Course Road (Extn), Smartworld Orchard is a low-rise luxury residential development spread across 20.6 acres comprising 2 and 3 BHK homes priced between INR 1.37-1.94 Cr. The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to revamp the Golf Course extension road. The proposed revamp is aimed at ensuring a signal free and seamless traffic movement, making it a 10 min drive from Cybercity.

Smartworld Gems is nestled at one of the most premium locations of Sector 89, New Gurgaon, comprising 2 and 3 BHK homes priced between INR 72.5-89.5 lacs. The project's strategic location with its proximity to Dwarka Expressway, Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and NH8 has been one of the key elements that has attracted potential buyers to this project.

Commenting on the success of the two projects, Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers said, "We are overwhelmed by the response for our two projects. We have clocked combined sales worth INR 2,000 Cr. on our recently launched low-rise offerings. At Smartworld, we are committed to giving full value to the customer, backed by professionalism and customer-centricity which are at the core of our DNA. We have set ourselves a target of INR 5000 Cr. by March 2022, and this first step gives us more conviction that we have the right pulse of our customers."

He further added, "The response we are receiving is the result of our unique product offerings, prime locations and product design. Over 70% of our patrons are first-time homebuyers between the age group of 28-33 years. These are aspirational millennials who wish to have a certain kind of lifestyle and furthermore, have realized the significance of owning a home post-COVID-19."

As per an ANAROCK Report the preferred budget range for mid-segment to premium homes in metro cities is INR 80 lacs - 1.5 Cr., and the average buying age of homebuyers has dropped from 54 years to 30 - 35 years in the past two decades.

The recently launched projects, Smartworld Orchard and Smartworld Gems, are low rise homes with a lifestyle of a high rise including a luxurious club. The key highlight of these projects is an exclusive terrace and special My Space that can be used for anything; work from home, study, lounge, library or any other way the customer wants to use it.

Backed by reputed organizations such as India Infoline, Piramal Group and the Bansal Family, Smartworld Developers envisages transforming the real estate scenario and setting benchmarks through innovative designs, advanced technology, expedited project delivery and superior customer service.

It has a robust network of over 7,000 partners across the country that gives the company the edge both in reach and depth. Smartworld Developers will initially focus on the NCR market with ergonomically designed homes and spaces for the millennial nuclear families - to live, work and play the 'smart' way.

It is also eyeing expansion in key real estate markets such as Noida, Mumbai MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad in the near future. Smartworld Developers is imbued with a vision to bring world-class real estate assets to India, utilizing the most advanced and smart technologies to set new benchmarks in construction, operations, customer service, unmatched delivery schedules and friendly customer-price points.

