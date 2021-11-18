Guru Nanak Gurpurab is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. It marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Parkash Utsav. Guru Nanak Gurupurab 2021 or 552nd Parkash Utsav will be celebrated on November 19, Friday. Here's a collection of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 wishes, 552nd Parkash Utsav HD images, Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab greetings, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, status, quotes and SMS to celebrate the special day with family and friends. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Know Gurpurab Date, Significance and History of Day Celebrating Birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The celebrations start with Prabhat pheris. Prabhat pheris are the processions carried out from Gurudwara and proceed around the localities singing hymns. As you celebrate this day of birth of the Sikh Guru, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send and wish your loved ones on this auspicious day. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Kartik Purnima 2021 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and SMS to Send on Dev Deepavali.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Gurpurab Bring Happiness and Prosperity in Your and Your Loved Ones’ Lives.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed With Peace and Love. Happy Gurpurab!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Be Your Guidance and Support Through the Course of Your Life. Happy Gurpurab!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Guru Nanak Inspire You To Achieve Your Goals in Life and Help Maintain Peace and Tranquility. To and Your Family, a Very Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the first of the ten Sikh gurus. His words are registered in the form of 974 poetics hymns, or Shabad in the holy text of Sikhism Guru Granth Sahib, with some of the major prayers being Japji sahib, Asa di var and the Sidh Gosht. Remembering his work in the development of Sikhism, here are messages that you can send to wish your relatives on his birth anniversary. Here is a collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send and wish Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti and Happy Guru Nakan Gurupurab.

A day before the festival, Nagarkirtan is organised. Nagarkirtan is a procession carried out by heading with a Sikh flag known as Nishan Sahib and the palki of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Devotees sing hymns and bhajan during the procession. The passage of the Nagarkirtan is decorated with flags and flowers. Celebrating this important festival of the Sikh community, here are WhatsApp status, HD wallpapers, GIF Images, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send to one and all on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2021!

