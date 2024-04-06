SRV Media

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 6: SMLGEN AI, a pioneering force in India's generative AI landscape, is thrilled to announce a transformative strategic partnership with 3AI Holding Limited, an esteemed global AI investment firm based in Abu Dhabi.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey, as it brings together SMLGEN AI's groundbreaking multilingual LLMs expertise with 3AI Holding's innovative Omega generative AI technology, setting the stage for the launch of 'Hanooman', an unparalleled GenAI platform. Set to launch on May 01, 2024, Hanooman is poised to redefine accessibility and affordability in the GenAI space for the Indian populace.

SMLGEN AI, which first unveiled India's homegrown Multimodal, Multilingual LLM at Nasscom's NTLF Techade conference in February 2024, is now joining forces with 3AI Holding, a firm that has made significant strides in the AI domain with its recent launch of QX Lab AI and Ask QX.

This partnership is aimed at leveraging the combined strengths of both entities to achieve an ambitious goal: reaching 200 million users across India in its first year, with support for 22 Indian languages. At the core of this strategic alliance is the shared vision of democratizing AI technology in India. By integrating 3AI Holding's proprietary Omega generative AI into Hanooman, we are enhancing the platform's capabilities to serve a wide array of industries with advanced AI solutions.

Hanooman will be a comprehensive multimodal, multilingual platform, facilitating seamless interactions across Text, Voice, Image, and Code. This initiative represents a leap towards creating a generative AI ecosystem that not only caters to end users and corporations but also nurtures budding AI platforms and startups in collaboration with NASSCOM.SMLGEN AI's commitment to the 'AI for All' ethos is reflected in our Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 3AI Holding. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to making cutting-edge AI technologies accessible to every Indian, bridging the gap between India's diverse linguistic landscape and the advanced digital world.

Dr. Vishnu Vardhan, Co-Founder & CEO of SMLGEN AI, an esteemed MIT alumnus with numerous collaborations with prestigious institutions worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This strategic collaboration with 3AI Holding is a pivotal step towards revolutionizing how Indians engage with technology. Our goal to reach 200 million users in 22 Indian languages within a year is now more attainable with 3AI Holding's Omega generative AI enhancing our capabilities. Together, we are setting the stage for India to become a frontrunner in AI adoption and usage, benefiting a vast segment of our population. This partnership amplifies our commitment to delivering sophisticated AI solutions across various sectors, truly embodying our mission of AI for the Indian masses."

Speaking on the collaboration, Arjun Prasad, Managing Director, 3AI Holding, said, "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation to enhance human well-being and societal development. The partnership with SML to power Hanooman, is a step towards our shared vision to provide equitable AI access to the Indian masses. We are focusing on catering to a diverse range of users through our advanced multilingual text capabilities. This collaboration is aligned with our vision of bridging the gap between India and Bharat. We are driven towards making AI inclusive and accessible to everyone in a language of their choice, reaching the remotest corners of the country."

SMLGEN AI, founded by visionary Indian entrepreneurs, has been at the forefront of developing multilingual LLMs, representing India's innovative capabilities on the global stage. Our collaboration with 3AI Holding, led by the dynamic Arjun Prasad, is a significant leap towards repatriating technology and talent, highlighting a promising trend of reverse brain drain and cementing India's position as a tech powerhouse.

