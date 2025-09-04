PRNewswire

Singapore, September 4: Singapore Management University (SMU) today announced the launch of a new Cybersecurity track under its flagship Master of IT in Business (MITB) programme. Combining advanced technical training with business and leadership education, the new track equips professionals to address cybersecurity challenges while integrating security strategies into broader organisational priorities.

"The demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing at a rapid clip," said Prof Pang Hwee Hwa, Dean of SMU School of Computing and Information Systems (SCIS). "Our new Cybersecurity track is designed to cultivate leaders who can turn technical expertise into strategic impact. Graduates will be equipped not only to tackle complex cyber threats, but also to embed cybersecurity into core business operations, strengthening digital resilience across Singapore and the region."

Prof Lim Sun Sun, Vice President (Partnerships and Engagement) and Lee Kong Chian Professor of Communication & Technology, announced the launch of the new MITB Cybersecurity track at SCIS Industry Day, the University's annual forum for dialogue with industry and the public sector on technology opportunities and challenges. The event showcased SCIS's research excellence and student achievements through talks, panels, and networking sessions, drawing participants from academia, industry and government, including leaders from Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Google Singapore, Amazon Web Services and Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

Singapore's fast-growing digital economy has intensified the cyber threat landscape, creating sustained demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals. With cybersecurity no longer a niche technical concern but a frontline issue affecting functions across finance, healthcare, government, retail, telecommunications and more, there is high demand for a robust talent pipeline[1] to safeguard both security and economic interests.

Despite a threefold increase in the nation's cybersecurity workforce from 4,000 to 12,000 between 2016 and 20221, talent shortages remain. Industry leaders have highlighted a knowledge gap in areas such as governance, aligning security strategies with business goals, cloud security, and AI in security. These factors affirm the high demand for new talents as well as diverse talents, such as mid-career professionals from adjacent fields, to join the cybersecurity industry.

Closing the industry skills gap

SMU's new MITB Cybersecurity track is designed to bridge both knowledge and manpower gaps. Positioned at the intersection of computing and management, the programme blends advanced technical training with business and leadership education.

Unlike traditional programmes with a mainly technical focus, SMU's Cybersecurity track differentiates itself in three ways:

* Interdisciplinary design: Combines technical depth with management acumen, preparing graduates for leadership roles in cybersecurity.

* Industry integration: Capstone projects, internships and collaborations with government and industry partners immerse students in real-world cybersecurity problems in diverse business domains.

* Practice research driven teaching: Faculty from SCIS's Centre on Security, Mobile Applications and Cryptography (SMC) and Centre for Research on Intelligent Software Engineering (RISE) bring cutting-edge insights into the classroom.

This new track complements MITB's existing specialisations in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Analytics, FinTech and Digital Transformation, reinforcing SMU's position as a leader in practice-oriented and industry-driven postgraduate education. The MITB programme is consistently ranked among the world's top programmes in the QS Business Masters Rankings.

Feedback on the new Cybersecurity track from industry practitioners

"There is critical cybersecurity gap that requires us to immediately catch up with the development of AI systems, particularly in their evaluation and security." -- Tan Hua Beng, Deputy Director, AI Platform, HTX

"Critical cybersecurity roles - such as cybersecurity managers, security architects, and governance, risk and compliance practitioners - who are up to date with technological and cybersecurity developments, including artificial intelligence, are in high demand. There is also a need for courses that can adequately prepare junior to mid-level technical cybersecurity staff to develop a more managerial and leadership-oriented mindset - essential for career progression and long-term success in the industry." -- Huang Shaofei, Group CISO, SMRT

Applications for the MITB Cybersecurity track will open from 1 January 2026 for the August 2026 intake. Visit the website here.

[1] Cyber Security Agency of Singapore's Cybersecurity Education and Learning Guidebook (Nov 2024)

