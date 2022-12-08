New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/SRV): The owner of Delhi Binny's Brigade, Sneh Binny, organised a mega event on the occasion of the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League, in which he invited one of the most glamorous actresses, Nora Fatehi, to unveil the new jersey.

Nora recently performed at the Fan Festival Stage for the FIFA World Cup 2022. "It's our time to support Tennis, and I am here to cheer for Delhi Binny's Brigade," she said when asked about attending the jersey launch."I am fully rooting for the team, and I know they are going to kill it."

Sneh was pleased to have her on board for the launch. He said, "It was a pleasure to have Nora Fatehi unveil the new jersey of the team, Delhi Binny's Brigade." She was our ultimate choice. She resonates with the youthful spirit of the team and the Tennis Premier League as well. "She is not just a Bollywood star but has now made a mark on the global stage."

Sneh Binny, who is the son of businessman Raj Patel and the founder of Binny's Jewellery, has always been passionate about sports. He is the owner of the team Delhi Binny's Brigade and the founder of SaveEat, India's first food-saving app. Delhi Binny's Brigade is sponsored by Binny's Jewellery, SaveEat, Wolf7Pay, and Bolt.

The Tennis Premier League will begin on December 7 and end on December 11. We wish Sneh and the Delhi Binny's Brigade a successful season and hope they come out as champions this year.

