Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Integrated temperature-controlled logistics service provider Snowman said on Thursday it has entered in a strategic partnership with Dr Reddy's to provide end-to-end logistics solutions for delivery of the two-dose Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine across India.

Snowman will manage the delivery through five of its high-capacity temperature-controlled warehouses in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The company will offer storage, order processing, shipper packing and secondary transportation from these locations.

The locations are strategically located to take care of not just state distribution but the whole of regional requirements. The temperature throughout will be maintained between minus 20 degrees Celsius and minus 25 degrees Celsius.

"We are hopeful of carrying a seamless drive from these warehouses through our fleet of refrigerated vehicles maintaining requisite temperatures throughout the delivery cycle," said Chief Executive Officer Sunil Nair.

With this, Snowman will be the largest 3PL service provider for vaccines in the country offering national reach to Dr Reddy's Lab.

The company said that it has the capability to readily store 65 crore doses at any given time which can be increased to 105 crore doses with a short notice for pan-India distribution.

It also has the ability to store at upto minus 80 degrees Celsius and provides real-time temperature monitoring to ensure correct conditions for vaccine distribution during the entire supply chain.

In addition, the company has a capex plan of Rs 425 crore for capacity expansion, with a focus on pharma and e-commerce sectors where the company has seen huge increases in demand since the onset of pandemic, especially as there is a dearth of capacities in the organised sector, said Snowman. (ANI)

