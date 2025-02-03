NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Somaiya Vidyavihar, a legacy institution rooted in excellence and service since 1942 continues to emphasize the transformative power of education in nurturing individuals who lead with integrity and responsibility. Reflecting this ethos, Alumni Relations Department of the Somaiya group hosted the grand Somaiya All Alumni Meet (SAAM) 2025 on January 18, 2025, in the vibrant campus of Somaiya Vidyavihar University in Mumbai.

The alumni meet was graced by the presence of Samir Somaiya, President, Somaiya Vidyavihar, Dr V N Rajsekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Lt. Gen. H S Kahlon, Secretary, Somaiya Trusts, Dr. Raghunath Shevgaonkar, Provost, Somaiya Vidyavihar, Durga Rani Sinha , Director Alumni Relations and other dignitaries from the multitude of educational institutions of the Somaiya group. Over 2500 alumni from across the globe reunited to celebrate shared memories, strengthen connections, and honor Somaiya's growth and achievements.

The event showcased the diversity and scale of Somaiya Vidyavihar's educational initiatives, spanning a wide array of disciplines and institutions. Under the banner of Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU) are institutions such as K. J. Somaiya School of Engineering, K. J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Somaiya School of Design, K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, and the Maya Somaiya School of Music and Performing Arts. Additionally, other prominent institutions like K. J. Somaiya College of Science and Commerce, K. J. Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce, S K Somaiya College of Arts, Science and Commerce, K J Somaiya Medical College & research Center, K J Somaiya Physiotherapy College, K J Somaiya College of Nursing come under the larger umbrella of Somaiya Vidyavihar. All these institutions and many more reflect the group's enduring commitment to holistic learning and societal impact. Together, these institutions foster an environment where students and alumni alike continue to thrive.

SAAM 2025 organised by Somaiya Alumni Relations is a pan-Somaiya effort to realise the immense benefit of uniting the efforts of all the alumni groups of all the individual institutes while retaining the individual strengths of each. In this, Somaiya only reflects the spirit of our great nation of Unity in Diversity.

The alumni meet featured performances by legendary Bollywood playback singer Sudesh Bhosle and renowned stand-up comedian Sahil Shah, who captivated the audience with their stellar performances. A special highlight of the event was the felicitation of below listed 13 illustrious alumni, recognized for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields and their commitment to excellence, reflecting the Somaiya ethos of nurturing impactful leaders.

List of Distinguished Alumnus:

* Sachchidanad Shukla, Group Chief Economist, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. from K J Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce, Batch 1995.

* Dr. G S Rao, Former Director, Symbiosis International University, from K J Somaiya College of Science & Commerce, Batch 1977.

* Kinnari Kotecha, Founder, Kites Education and Skill Training from K J Somaiya School of Education, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Batch 2010.

* Manoj Kotian, Physical Educator, Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai, from K J Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce, Batch 1998.

* Mayank Shukla, Team Lead, Schaeffler from K J Somaiya Institute of Technology, Batch 2013.Dr. Rajnikant Gadekar, Doctor (B.H.M.S CCMP) from Somaiya Vidyavihar Mandir - Laxmiwadi, Nashik, Batch 1996.

* Dr. Riddhi Manojkumar Goradia, Assistant Professor in Community Physiotherapy Department, Joint Secretary of KJSCOPT Alumni Association from K J Somaiya College of Physiotherapy, Batch 2015.

* Dr. Pravin R. Patil, Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, K. J. Somaiya Polytechnic from K. J. Somaiya Polytechnic, Batch 1999.

* Motichand Ghongde, General Manager, Petro India Pvt. Ltd from K J Somaiya Private Industrial Training Institute, Batch 2006.

* Apurva Turakhia, Owner, Invictus International from K J Somaiya School of Engineering, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Batch 2000.

* Vikram Bhatt, Founder and Director - Growth & Strategy, Enrich Salon from K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Somaiya Vidyavihar University Batch 1997.

* Dr. Abhidha Shah, Associate Professor, Seth G.S. Medical College and K.E.M. Hospital from K J Somaiya Medical College & Research Centre, Batch 1997.

* Mayur Dhumasia, Assistant Professor in Dept of Accountancy, K C College of Arts, Commerce & Science, Mumbai from S K Somaiya College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Batch 2012.

Addressing the attendees, Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar, stated, "Our alumni are the heart of Somaiya Vidyavihar. Each of you carries forward the values, vision, and spirit of this institution, impacting lives and shaping communities. This reunion is not just about reconnecting; it is a celebration of the shared legacy we continue to build. As we innovate, grow, and extend our reach globally, your achievements remind us of why we do what we do - to create leaders who inspire and bring change."

Somaiya All Alumni Meet (SAAM) 2025 was a testament to the enduring legacy of Somaiya Vidyavihar, celebrating its transformative impact on generations of learners and its commitment to fostering a connected and supportive alumni community.

For SAAM 2025 link it to the www.alumni.somaiya.edu/e/somaiya-all-alumni-meet-saam-2025.

