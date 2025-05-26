SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), Mumbai's most progressive and multidisciplinary private university, is now accepting applications for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26. With over 34+ industry-leading programmes across diverse fields and convenient admission rounds, SVU offers students a transformative educational journey that connects academic excellence and global exposure with industry relevance.

Strategically located in the vibrant city of Mumbai and built on an 80-year legacy of educational distinction, SVU stands at the forefront of innovation in higher education. The university is recognised for nurturing future-ready graduates through immersive learning, best-in-class facilities, international collaborations, and dynamic campus life.

"At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we believe education should empower individuals to think critically, innovate boldly, and lead ethically. Our integrated approach ensures that students not only acquire knowledge but also develop the vision and skills to shape the future. We invite aspiring learners to be part of a vibrant, inclusive, and globally connected academic community." -- Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor, SVU and Former Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC)

Admission Highlights

The Early Admission Application Deadline for the institute is May 31, 2025

Diverse Academic Disciplines to Match Every InterestStudents can choose from a wide spectrum of undergraduate programmes in:

* Engineering & Technology: BTech / Hons (across specialisations), Dual Degree: BTech+MS, Mumbai (3.5 yrs) + New York, USA (1.5 yrs)

* Commerce & Management: BBA, BBM, BCom Data Analytics

* Humanities & Social Sciences: BA Liberal Arts, BSc Economics, Psychology, Journalism

* Pure & Applied Sciences: BSc / (BSc+MSc) BS-MS Integrated, BSc Data Science, Biotechnology, IT

* Creative & Professional Studies: Design, Music, Performing Arts, Education, and more

Flexible and Inclusive Admission Criteria

SVU offers a fair and inclusive admissions process. Candidates can qualify through the XII standard aggregate score or SVUET (Somaiya Vidyavihar University Entrance Test) or submit valid scores from national and international exams, including JEE, MHT-CET, CUET, PERA-CET, and SAT.

Empowering Students for a Global Future

SVU is more than just a place of learning; it's a launchpad for future leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Key features include:

* 20+ interdisciplinary minors to supplement core learning, including trending areas like Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, and Psychology

* Semester abroad programmes with partner universities in the US, UK, and Europe: offered with no additional tuition fee

* Industry-linked internships and capstone projects with leading companies such as Google, Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, Tata Group, Mahindra Group and many more

Why Somaiya Vidyavihar University?

* Top Rankings: NAAC A-grade; Ranked #1 in Placements among Maharashtra Private Universities (Times 2024)

* World-Class Alumni: Graduates working at Google, Microsoft, Meta, Goldman Sachs, and other Fortune 500 companies

* Generous Scholarships: Merit-based aid up to 100%, supported by a Rs25 Cr annual financial assistance corpus

* Entrepreneurship Ecosystem: Home to Riidl (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory) with 160+ startups incubated and 20+ currently supported

Apply Today

Join a university that doesn't just prepare you for a job, but for life. Be part of a thriving academic environment that balances intellect with impact.

Apply now at: www.somaiya.edu/en

