New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Sona Comstar on Friday went ahead with its Annual General Meeting despite a postponement request by Rani Kapur, the mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, who objected to the appointment of certain directors as representatives of the Kapur family.

The wife of Sona Comstar's founder Surinder Kapur and mother of its late chairman Sunjay Kapur, who passed away last month, in a letter opposed the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the company went ahead with the AGM on Friday.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: CEO Satya Nadella Sends Memo to Employees, Explains What Led to Massive Job Cuts in 2025.

During the meeting, several key proposals were expected to be approved, including the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a Non-Executive Director.

Rani Kapur raised strong objections to the timing of the AGM. In a letter, she called for its postponement by at least two weeks, citing the "sudden and suspicious death" of her son in the United Kingdom on June 12, 2025.

Also Read | Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under 'One Student One Laptop' Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

She said the meeting was being held during a period of mourning and raised concerns about being coerced into signing documents while grieving.

She claimed she has not been provided with any official explanation or documents related to her son's death or company matters. As the sole beneficiary of her late husband's estate and a majority shareholder in the Sona Group, she alleged denial of access to crucial financial records and accounts.

In the AGM agenda, the company stated that it has received all the statutory disclosures and declarations from Priya Sachdev Kapur, including her written consent to act as Director in Form DIR-2 and an intimation in Form DIR-8 confirming she is not disqualified under the Companies Act.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board have stated that Priya brings a wide range of relevant skills and experience to the board. The agenda stated that her appointment aligns with the skills and expertise previously identified by the Board as necessary for the role.

The AGM agenda also includes the adoption of the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's reports for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

Shareholders will also vote on the declaration of a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each for the same financial year.

Other major items on the agenda include the re-appointment of Shradha Suri (DIN: 00176902) and Jeffrey Mark Overly (DIN: 09041143) as Independent Directors, and Vivek Vikram Singh (DIN: 07698495) as a director liable to retire by rotation.

The appointment of Secretarial Auditors and ratification of the remuneration of Cost Auditors for FY 2025-26 are also part of the meeting's agenda. Additionally, the alteration of the Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company will be considered. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)