New Delhi [India], March 8: On the occasion of Women's Day, the makers of Jatadhara have unveiled a striking new poster, offering a first look at Sonakshi Sinha in an intense and never-seen-before avatar. With a gripping mix of action, mythology, and supernatural elements, Jatadhara is set to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

Stepping into the Telugu film industry with a role unlike any she has played before, Sonakshi Sinha is poised to captivate audiences once again. Fresh off her commanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, she now takes on a power-packed character that blends mystery, strength, and intrigue, making this one of her most anticipated performances yet.

The journey of Jatadhara began with a grand muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on 14th February, attended by key industry figures. Now, the team is heading deep into the forests of Mount Abu, where an intricate jungle set has been constructed at Maukaa Studios to bring the film's mystical world to life. The film's scale and vision promise a visually stunning experience rooted in ancient legend and high-octane action.

Starring Sudheer Babu with debutante Venkat Kalyan directing it, 'Jatadhara' is produced by Zee Studios' Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, Shivin Narang.

Co Producers Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, and Creative Producers Divya Vijay and Sagar Ambre also contribute to the film, working alongside the core team to bring its vision to life.

Sonakshi Sinha will commence filming on March 10, diving into this transformative role that demands depth, intensity, and power. With its rich storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and an electrifying supernatural premise, Jatadhara is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year, promising an immersive cinematic experience like never before.

