New Delhi [India], August 7: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika has continued to race ahead in its FY'26 journey and has proudly crossed the 50,000 sales mark in just 4 months. The company has registered a record overall tractor sales of 53,772 units between April-July'25, which reflects the company's innovation and strong values that form the foundation of the brand's continuous growth in the domestic market. Sonalika remains committed to supporting the farming community to reap a better harvest by providing cutting-edge farm mechanisation.

Sonalika's World No. 1 tractor plant with robotic operations is equipped to roll out a heavy-duty tractor in 2 minutes. The facility is equipped with advanced processes to make almost everything in-house that goes into making a tractor - powerful yet fuel-efficient engines, superior transmissions and advanced hydraulics to cater to the region-centric needs of farmers across diverse fields. The company is fully prepared to cater to the forthcoming festive season's demand and deliver festive delight for farmers through its biggest channel partner network in India.

Sharing his thoughts on the new record performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Our heavy-duty tractors are driven by purpose and prepared with strength to empower farmers to keep moving ahead with confidence. We are delighted to have surpassed the 50K tractor sales mark in 4 months to reach an overall tractor sales of 53,772 units in Apr-July'25. With promising monsoon predictions till September'25 and bumper rabi harvest, farmers are readily adopting newer solutions for better farm productivity. As India enters its biggest festive season shortly, our world's No. 1 integrated tractor manufacturing plant is ready to address every farmer's unique demand for tractors and our dealerships are well-stocked to ensure timely deliveries for maximum farmer satisfaction."

