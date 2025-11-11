PNN

New Delhi [India], November 11: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has strengthened its global supremacy as the company's Bangladesh distributor ACI Motors Ltd has entered the Guinness World Records for achieving the largest-ever tractor deliveries in a single day. This extraordinary feat of 350 tractor deliveries was recorded in just 4 hours during a grand ceremony recently at Dinajpur, Bangladesh organised under the theme "Sonalikar Bisshojoy", marking a celebration of progress, productivity, and partnership.

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Sonalika's legacy is powered by a strong belief that India's excellence can inspire the world and therefore every Sonalika tractor embodies India's frugal engineering expertise and the unstoppable spirit of the brand that powers millions of dreams globally. This new Guinness World Record achieved by our Bangladesh distributor ACI Motors is our tribute to every farmer and every partner who has believed in our journey. Every member of the Sonalika family is filled with pride today, as we reaffirm our mission to empower farmers across the world."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Saxena, Director and CEO - International Business, International Tractors Limited, said, "The new Guinness World Record of largest ever delivery in an event achieved by our distributor ACI Motors Ltd. in Bangladesh reflects how trust, customer centricity and purpose come together to create impact. For Sonalika, transformation means uplifting every farmer, every partner, and every community we serve with Indian innovation. Our journey from Indian soil to the world stage is powered by our values and the promise to continue transforming agriculture with innovation that respects every farmer."

Over the past 18 years of partnership with ACI Motors Ltd, Sonalika Tractors has consistently strengthened its leadership position in Bangladesh through its heavy duty tractors. The company strongly holds the No. 1 tractor brand position in Bangladesh for more than 5 years now and commands more than 50% market share in the country's tractor segment. Sonalika exports its heavy duty tractors in the range of 30-75 HP to Bangladesh which are customised as per the country farmer's crop and soil needs. Every Sonalika tractor is made at the World's largest integrated tractor manufacturing plant of the company at Hoshiarpur, Punjab that rolls out a new heavy duty tractor in 2 minutes with highest quality standards. Sonalika continues to set benchmarks that inspire confidence, transform possibilities, and position India's excellence on the global map of innovation.

