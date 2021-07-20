New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Understanding farmers' requirements and delivering superior quality products that meet such critical needs has been of paramount importance for Sonalika Group.

From a modest start of manufacturing farm equipment, the company has taken a quantum leap to set up a new high tech facility at Amb, Himachal Pradesh, with an investment of Rs. 200 crores to roll out advanced quality harvesters.

Sonalika's new plant at Amb is spread across 29 acres and is designed with multi-stage CED (Cathode Electric Deposition) paint process often seen at car manufacturing facilities. Established with an investment of Rs. 18 crores, the CED paint process involves 14-stage treatment process that ensures rust-free and longer period of harvester's performance.

Parallelly, Sonalika has launched the most advanced harvester available in India, the 'Sonalika Samrat' at Rs. 25.5 lakhs. The self-propelled harvester is fully equipped with next-gen technologies that not just reduce the tedious labour tasks during the harvesting season but also remains economical, thereby leading to quick savings for farmers.

The new combine harvester from Sonalika will maximise crop yield and avoid quality deterioration as well as minimise any crop losses. The Sonalika Samrat facilitates operations like reaping, threshing & winnowing. It is designed for farmers to obtain maximum yield with ease and comfort in operations during harvesting of wheat, paddy, barley, soybean, sunflower, mustard, green gram along with black gram.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said, "It is in Sonalika's DNA to innovate aggressively while keeping farmers at the core of every new development. Farmers are on a constant lookout for technologies in farming that enhance their productivity and efficiency in an affordable way. Our new plant at Amb, HP has been installed with world class technologies to manufacture high-tech harvesters that significantly increase farmer's productivity. The state-of-the-art facility has been equipped with a world class CED paint shop for rust-free performance from our products for years after their purchase. Our latest launch, the Sonalika Samrat combine harvester has been designed to maximise farmer efficiency during harvesting. It is fully equipped with next gen technologies and boasts of modern comfort along with styling for customer's delight. We at Sonalika are fully passionate about driving farm mechanisation for our farmers to achieve farm prosperity."

What makes Sonalika Samrat combine harvester unique:

It comes fully loaded with modern features such as projector headlights, LED tail lamps, comfortable seating and adjustable ergo steering to support longer working hours for farmers. Its power packed diesel engine generates 101 HP power at 2,200 rpm and is coupled with 5-speed constant mesh gearbox for smoother operations.

Fitted with the longest feeder assembly having 4 feeder chain mechanism for stability, Sonalika Samrat is supported by heavy duty bearings for easy maintenance. The combine harvester is also subjected to various quality parameters such as speed, braking and performance on rigourous test track before being dispatched.

The Sonalika Samrat combine harvester will available in 2WD, 4WD options along with various attachments to suit farmer's requirements and propel them towards a prosperous tomorrow.

Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No. 1 Exports brand from India, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 11 lakh+ happy customers.

Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe.

Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute to the Niti-Aayog for its inspirational project of doubling the farmer's income in the country.

Product Portfolio:

Sonalika tractor portfolio is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for better total cost of ownership and experience.

Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segment to achieve the leadership position

As the farm mechanization expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post harvesting operations including residue management.

Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers an access to advanced agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost effective way.

The company has introduced 'Agro Solutions' app for easy access of requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country.

World No. 1 plant:

The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No. 1 vertical integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customized farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications.

The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation.

Sonalika:

Sonalika has bagged the 'Iconic Brand of the Year' award by The Economic Times five years in a row (2017-2021), and 'Global Innovations Leadership Award' by Agriculture Today in 2018 & 2019. Sonalika Vice Chairman, A.S. Mittal has been felicitated with the 'Business Leader Of The Year 2018-2019' award by BTVi.

Sonalika Agro Finance Limited offers easy financing solutions to empower rural communities and support channel partners in their pursuit to reach deeper pockets of rural hinterland with mechanisation solutions.

As a responsible corporate, Sonalika drives various CSR initiatives to empower individuals, cultivate an inclusive society and promote sustainable development that focus on women, children & environment.

