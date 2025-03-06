PNN

New Delhi [India], March 6: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has entered the final stages of FY'25 with a fantastic performance of 10,493 overall tractor sales in February'25. Leveraging its strong core values of delivering the best product and services, the company has also reached its Highest Ever Domestic YTD Feb'25 sales of 1,13,279 tractors and beaten industry YTD performance as well. Sonalika actively contributes to India's growth journey by ensuring innovation and strength for farmers to achieve truly unbeatable results and abundant success.

Sonalika believes in transforming the aspirations of farmers into achievements as it continues to aim at an inclusive growth for all stakeholders involved in its splendid journey. The company has been consistently making an optimum blend of powerful and advanced technology equipped tractors that collectively deliver productivity and sustainability to farmers.Even beyond technology, Sonalika remains committed to deliver sustainable growth, embracing eco-friendly practices and promoting initiatives that uplift rural communities.

Sharing his thoughts on the fantastic performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We are overwhelmed to have recorded a splendid February'25 overall sales of 10,493 tractors, clocking highest ever domestic YTD Feb'25 sales and surpass the industry performance.Sonalika has always ensured that our advanced farm technologies keep delivering better than the best across geographies and applications to enhance higher crop yields. With our core values that aim at inclusive growth for all stakeholders, we are committed to build a future for farmers that thrives with innovations and unstoppable growth."

