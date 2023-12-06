Sonalika has been steadily progressing ahead with its heavy duty tractors and has also surpassed 1 lakh tractor sales mark in FY'24 in just 8 months

New Delhi [India], December 6: India's No.1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors truly believes in delivering excellence in farming operations and ensures progress for farmers with its heavy duty tractor portfolio. Developing customised tractors for every soil type, the company has clocked its highest ever 16.3 per cent market share in November'23. Sonalika has also clocked robust November overall sales of 12,891 tractors, which is powered by highest growth of 23 per cent, over 10,464 tractors sold in Nov'22.

With this, Sonalika has also beaten industry growth in Nov'23 (est.2 per cent) and surpassed 1 lakh tractor sales mark 7th year in row (FY'18 - FY'24). Favourable conditions such as bullish buying during the festive season, coupled with Sonalika's timely product availability and ideal product mix enabled the company to achieve its latest milestone. The new stellar performance reflects on the company's commitment for faster farm growth and shaping farmer's progressive future. Sonalika Tractors is currently a strong 15+ lakh farmer family and over the years, the brand has been steadily progressing ahead with an ever increasing farmer's belief in its heavy duty tractors.

Sharing his views on the new milestone achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, 'We are thrilled to have clocked our highest ever 16.3 per cent market share in Nov'23 along with highest 23 per cent growth in the industry, and continued to beat industry growth (est. 2 per cent). With this, we have also surpassed the 1 lakh tractor sales mark in just 8 months. The new record performance is an outcome of Sonalika's holistic approach towards the entire farming community. Outpacing industry growth despite a competitive environment in the tractor industry is a testimony that our tractors have won the trust of farmers for being rightly priced with most appropriate technology and being made available at their convenience location through our widest dealer network."

