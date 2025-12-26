NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 26: Sonata, one of India's most trusted watch brands, has won the Good Design Award 2025 for the Sonata Gold Collection, marking the brand's first international recognition for design excellence.

The Good Design Award is one of the world's most respected global design programmes, recognising products that demonstrate excellence in design, innovation, form, and function. Sonata received the award in the Product Design Category for Timepieces, placing it alongside globally renowned brands. For Sonata, this milestone represents a significant step in an international stage and strengthens its commitment to delivering strong design value at scale.

The Sonata Gold Collection stood out for its ability to translate gold into a contemporary design language. The men's watch features a black dial paired with gold toned hands and an embedded coin, creating a clear and distinctive visual identity. At the centre of the design is a certified 22K gold plated coin weighing 0.15 gm, set directly into the dial. With ridged edges, a dish shaped profile, and an engraved 22K marking, the coin becomes the defining design element of the watch. Fluid lugs and leaf shaped hands reference classical watchmaking, while a textured leather strap completes the form. The women's variant applies the same design principles in a slimmer case, ensuring balance, proportion, and elegance.

Commenting on the achievement, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, CMO - Analog watches said, "The Good Design award reflects Sonata's audacious step into aspirational, Design-led product lines. The Gold collection marks a defining milestone for the brand - crossing it's highest-ever price point for the first time, anchored in deep consumer trust. In India, gold is a powerful symbol of authenticity and trust, and for us it represents purity of thought and intent. Crafting a certified 22K gold coin into a contemporary watch came from placing the Indian consumer and their enduring affinity for gold at the very centre of our design thinking."

By centring the design on material authenticity and form, the collection delivers a strong visual statement while remaining accessible. Priced at INR 5,995, it demonstrates how thoughtful design and meaningful material use can coexist at an attainable price point.

Sonata, the largest-selling watch brand in India from Titan Company Ltd., a TATA group company, has built its reputation on delivering great quality and outstanding value for its customers. The brand enjoys a robust annual sales volume of over 5 million watches, supported by a strong retail network of over 8,000 dealers nationwide. Every Sonata watch is a purchase backed by the TATA promise of excellence.

